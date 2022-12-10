Wollongong youth can now gain essential skills needed to work at hospitality venues with zero dollars out of their pocket, thanks to free summer courses at TAFE.
TAFE NSW Wollongong hospitality teacher Luke de Ville believes the free courses come at a crucial time for the industry facing a crippling staff shortage.
"The hospitality sector is still recovering from COVID and these courses will almost guarantee employment as employers are crying out loud for more staff at the moment," he said.
The two courses available at the TAFE Wollongong campus are Responsible Service of Alcohol and Responsible Conduct of Gambling, and Statement of Attainment in Food Safety Supervision.
"Every pub or club you apply to needs you to have the responsible service of alcohol and responsible gambling certification," Mr De Ville said.
It is a win-win for both the TAFE graduate looking for work and the employer looking for skilled staff.
Wollongong teen Grace Donnelly is doing a hospitality course from TAFE and she believes she is already reaping the benefits.
"I work at Utopia cafe and bar and I love it. My boss actually said to me he was so relieved to find someone who was doing the course," Ms Donnelly said.
The 19-year-old hopes to travel the world and open her own cafe one day.
"The opportunities the course provides specially in the industry are going to allow me to work my way around the world," she said.
Being a people-person, Ms Donnelly is all about creating memorable experiences for her customers when they pop in for breakfast or to grab a few drinks.
"I love to be able to literally hang out with people all day, talk to them and get to know about them," she said.
The management and leadership which Ms Donnelly developed through practical experience at TAFE has helped her greatly in her role.
"My boss wants to advance me further in my position at work, he knows I'm learning heaps at TAFE," she said.
