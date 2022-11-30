Currency is everything in the fight game and a shiny new belt would grab the right kind of attention for Freestyle MMA featherweight Justin Van Heerden.
Van Heerden will be looking to beat his own path to the UFC when he fights for the Eternal featherweight strap on the Gold Coast on Friday.
It will be the 28-year-old's fourth bout this year, his previous three all wins by stoppage including his most recent submission victory over a previously undefeated and highly-fancied Mohammad Alavi in July.
A pre-fight poll saw just nine per cent of fans tip Van Heerden for the victory. He's not expecting anything different against former stablemate Diego Pereira on Friday, but it's a position he's embraced throughout his career.
"My last three fights I've been a heavy underdog and I thrive off that," Van Heerden said.
"It's happened throughout my career. Before I lost to Rod Costa (at lightweight) I was on a win streak at featherweight and hadn't lost in five or six fights. I was still coming in as the underdog.
"I pick up everything like that. I'm confident in my preparation and I know, as long as I do what I do, listen to Joe (Lopez) and my team, I'm going to perform. I keep that stuff in the back of my mind.
"For this one it looks like I'm not as much of an underdog but, when they release the betting odds, I'm sure I'll be the underdog again. I love that, it gives you that extra boost. I like being the underdog and then going out there and performing and saying 'told you so'."
Claiming Eternal's featherweight strap would be a timely elevation as the UFC prepares to return to Australia after a three-year absence, with teammate Alex Volkanovski headlining UFC 284 against lightweight champion Islam Islam Makhachev.
While he's not in the habit of collecting belts, Van Heerden said the Eternal strap can open some big doors.
"As far as the actual belt, I couldn't care less, but being the featherweight champion at Eternal holds weight," he said.
"This will be my fourth fight inside 10 months. Another win, another finish, and it'll be four fights, four wins, four finishes and an Australian title. It's going to be hard to not consider me the next person that should get a [UFC] call-up.
"Especially if my teammate (Volkanovski) is fighting the main event capping off the card, it's going to be hard for them to not think 'maybe we should get this guy on there'.
"This fight earns me a place at that next level, but we'll see what happens. There's an Eternal show in February so I'll be straght back into camp regardless.
"The UFC can look down my record and I've stepped in at short notice before, up in weight. I've taken two fights at the weigh-ins of a show when someone's opponent pulled out.
"It can be a featherweight, a lightweight, I don't care, I'll be ready."
It will be a case of friend turned foe, with Pereira and Van Heerden former training partners having met in the cage in 2017. Pereira won that night by first-round KO - one of just two losses for Van Heerden at featherweight.
Pereira has takent to social media vowing to repeat the dose, but Van Heerden is confident two years alongside Volkaniovski and coach Lopez at Windang has taken his game up several levels.
"He's gone out of his way in the last few months to say a few things on podcasts and socials but, at the end of the day, he's a super nice dude," Van Heerden said of Pereira.
"We were teammates before I moved down here (from Queensland). We've cornered each other for fights, we've grinded together for fights.
"We fought previously, five years ago, so it's going to be cool to see the difference from where we've come from to where we are now and getting back in there and doing it again. I think I've developed and improved and changed more than he has.
"He still fights the same sort of style, the same approach. There's nothing wrong with that if something's working and gets you to the dance, but eventually you've go to level up. I know that I have."
It will be a huge weekend for the Freestyle camp, with 'Kamikaze' Josh Kuhne also featuring on Friday's Eternal card having torn through five of his last six opponents with first-round finishes.
Closer to home, Sunday's Wollongong Wars card at the UOW Sportshub will see 13 of gym's fighters take to cage in front of a home crowd.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
