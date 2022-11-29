How to solve the Illawarra's housing supply gap: Editorial

How to solve the "intense housing supply situation" in the Illawarra was the topic of discussion during a Housing Supply Roundtable organised by the Regional Development Agency (RDA) yesterday.
Business and community leaders from all sectors and parts of the Illawarra met to share ideas and frustrations during the UOW Innovation Campus event.
It was a chance for some to state the obvious. Housing is in crisis in the region, and if we don't fix the problem, it'll have a knock-on effect on our economy and the livability of Wollongong.
It was a chance to air ideas to solve the problem in the short and long term.
The room heard concepts like using cruise ships to house workers, which has been discussed in New Zealand and the USA.
There was talk of charging commercial rates for Airbnb, changing the public perception of community housing and fast-tracking granny flats in the planning process.
There was also talk of how private and public property could be re-imagined for housing.
The Illawarra's population will grow by an estimated 63,000 residents by 2041, and modelling shows 25,000 new homes will be needed to accommodate the population growth.
Affordability was the elephant in the room, and a recent report says it takes an average of 14.6 years to save for a deposit to buy a home in the region.
CEO of the Housing Trust Michelle Adair's final remarks at the roundtable brought the room back to reality.
The discussion addressed supply and demand, but she asked what we are doing now for those who are forced to live in tents in council tourist parks because the market is simply unaffordable, even for working families.
She called for portaloos and lifting restrictions on length of stay at council tourist parks - anything to create facilities and provide dignity.
These things need to happen, but what is most sobering is the acceptance that the current reality isn't going away anytime soon.
Gayle Tomlinson
