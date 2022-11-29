To most athletes, the ultimate aim is to be able to compete at Australian level either to qualify for a team position in an international competition or to medal at that particular carnival.
Four of Athletics Wollongong's primary aged junior athletes qualified to compete in the Australian All Schools Primary Athletics Championships in Brisbane.
Harry Keats, who won the 12 Years Boys 400m and 800m US Championships in New York this year, as well as medalled in the Australian Cross Country Championships and NSW Primary Athletics Championships, was appointed NSW team captain for this year's competition.
Keats won silver in the B12 800m in a slick 2'08.63s and silver in the 1500m in 4'52.52s. Keats has only competed in athletics for one season and has already showed his school, Oxley College, and the rest of the Illawarra a potential to compete at international level in years to come.
Not to be outdone on the medal count was Michael Melfi, who competing in the B11 category won bronze in the 100m in a very nippy 12.59s and silver in the 200m in 25.99s. Both times were personal bests.
Sophie Howarth did well for herself in the G12 high jump coming eighth with 1.45m and Savannah Wiki showed her future potential in shot put by coming sixth with 11.22m.
The sixth round of the Treloar Shield in early November was the last round of the series before the finals on December 17. Athletics Wollongong's team effort showed why it is one of the strongest country clubs in NSW.
The top placegetters were: Adrian See (men's 35-49) first in 100m (12.26s), first in 200m (23.99s); Anthony Howlett (men's 50+) third in 800m (2:39;30.77s), first in 400m hurdles (1:39;11.70s), first in high jump (1.45m), third in hammer throw (24.33m); Calem Brown (U/18s) fifth in 100m (11.23s), third in 200m (22.42); Genevieve Bosker (U/18s) second in high jump (1.65m); Holly Rea (opens) first in 100m (11.86s), fourth in 200m (24.39s); Joshua Hewitt (U/18s) sixth in high jump (1.80m); Maiya Hewitt (U/14s) fourth in 100m (13.16s), first in 200m (25.85s); Tayissa Buchanan (opens) fourth in 800m (2:39;10.06s); Tierney Dunne (opens) ninth in 100m (12.11s), sixth in 200m (24.51s); Maya Francis (opens) 100m (13.02s), 200m (27.55s); Scarlett Dunne (U/14s) 100m (13.79s), 200m (28.51); Ella Hewitt (U/18s) 100m (13.09s), 200m (26.45s), James McPaul (opens) 100m (11.42s); and Jett Link (opens) 100m (11.66s), 200m (22.94s).
Liam Halloran, in the U/18s high jump, jumped a 15cm personal best to win with an enormous 1.90m. This massive leap was a qualifying height to compete in Nationals in April 2023.
Halloran has made huge improvements under the expert guidance of Illawong coach Danielle Clark and the input of the Illawarra Academy of Sport, and Illawarra coach Peter Lawler.
The NSW Relay Championships were held at the Campbelltown Stadium on November 19 and 20. The event is generally held as a low key, highly entertaining affair but becomes quite competitive when the state competition starts.
Teams were categorised on the basis of age and each team had four competitors. There were U/14s teams ranging through to teams whose ages had to add up to over 240 years.
Gold medal-winning teams were: the men's 200+ years javelin consisting of Rodney Tebbutt, Anthony Howlett, Philip Frkovic and Peter Kidd with a total of 143.52m, which was a meet and state record; the men's 120+ years, 4x200m consisting of Adrian See, Justin Miller, Michael Doodson and Tim Bradford (1:39;42.63s); the men's 160+ years 4x100m of Adrian See, Justin Miller, Michael Doodson and Tim Bradford (46.88s); the women's 160+ years 4x100m Amy Harkness Liz Lobb, Nicole McHenry and Rebekah Power (52.46s);the women's 160+ team 4x400m of Amy Harkness, Belinda Vermey, Nicole McHenry and Rebekah Power (4:39;22,50s).
The same team for the men 120+ years 100m backed up for the 200m, winning with 1:39;42.63s; silver went to the 200+years men's 4x400m team (4:39;20.55s); and bronze medals went to the men and women 240+ years javelin teams.
Out of a place, but still putting in a fine effort were the open men's 4x100m (44.73s); the open men's 4x400m (3'34.45s); men's 200+ 4x200m (1'53.02s); and women's U/14s 4x100m team (53.79s).
