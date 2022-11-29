Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Athletics Wollongong juniors claim medals on the national stage

By Dave Ross
November 29 2022 - 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To most athletes, the ultimate aim is to be able to compete at Australian level either to qualify for a team position in an international competition or to medal at that particular carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.