The top placegetters were: Adrian See (men's 35-49) first in 100m (12.26s), first in 200m (23.99s); Anthony Howlett (men's 50+) third in 800m (2:39;30.77s), first in 400m hurdles (1:39;11.70s), first in high jump (1.45m), third in hammer throw (24.33m); Calem Brown (U/18s) fifth in 100m (11.23s), third in 200m (22.42); Genevieve Bosker (U/18s) second in high jump (1.65m); Holly Rea (opens) first in 100m (11.86s), fourth in 200m (24.39s); Joshua Hewitt (U/18s) sixth in high jump (1.80m); Maiya Hewitt (U/14s) fourth in 100m (13.16s), first in 200m (25.85s); Tayissa Buchanan (opens) fourth in 800m (2:39;10.06s); Tierney Dunne (opens) ninth in 100m (12.11s), sixth in 200m (24.51s); Maya Francis (opens) 100m (13.02s), 200m (27.55s); Scarlett Dunne (U/14s) 100m (13.79s), 200m (28.51); Ella Hewitt (U/18s) 100m (13.09s), 200m (26.45s), James McPaul (opens) 100m (11.42s); and Jett Link (opens) 100m (11.66s), 200m (22.94s).

