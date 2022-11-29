Former University of Wollongong Honorary Professor Hugh Mackay will discuss the importance of kindness at a free community event next week.
The social psychologist and author will discuss his latest book, The Kindness Revolution and the importance of kindness in the modern world on Wednesday, December 7.
The event, hosted by the School of Psychology, will be open to the public. Booking is not necessary.
The Kindness Revolution reflects on the challenges posed not just by the COVID-19 pandemic but the devastating 2020 bushfires and then the floods.
"The question is whether we are ready to apply the lessons 2020 has taught us," Dr Mackay said.
"Crises like COVID have the potential to mitigate the effects of those divisive and fragmenting social trends by reminding us of the importance of kindness and the need to make personal sacrifices for the common good. The question is: can we remember those lessons and turn the crisis into a revolution?"
Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Dr Mackay during the Q&A session at the end of the event. Dr Mackay will be sign all copies purchased.
The event will be held at 3pm, December 7, at the UOW main campus, Building 20, Lecture Theatre 1. Bookings are not necessary.
During his visit to UOW, Dr Mackay will also take part in an In Conversation panel discussion for university staff on bringing forward a person-centred approach to supporting equity, diversity and inclusion at UOW.
