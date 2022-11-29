Councils get cash to help fill in some potholes

Two Illawarra councils have gotten some financial help to plug a few holes - potholes, that is.
In the first round of the NSW Government's Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair program Kiama Municipal Council and Shellharbour City Council have received a share of the $50 million in funding.
Kiama snared $92,048.53 while Shellharbour will receive $161,741.68.
The funding was only available to the councils deemed "regional" by Transport for NSW - Wollongong City Council did not fit that classification and therefore was not eligible to apply for funding.
A Shellharbour council spokeswoman said it was still in discussions with the relevant state government agencies about the pothole funding.
At this stage she said council could not specify exactly which potholes would get the attention.
"The funding will supplement the existing road maintenance budget to focus on pothole repairs across the entire road network," the spokeswoman said.
"Potholes repairs are ongoing and the funding will support additional resourcing as required up to 2024."
A Kiama council spokesperson said they were still waiting for a letter from the Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway to confirm the funding grant.
Mr Farraway said all of the 94 regional councils that applied for funding had been approved.
The funding allocated to each council was dependent on how many kilometres of Local Roads and Regional Roads were within their LGA.
Both those categories of roads fall under council jurisdiction, with State Roads the responsibility of the NSW government.
The work undertaken as a result of the funding must be completed within the 2023 calendar year.
Regular updates of the work carried out must be submitted to Transport for NSW and any funding that is not spent by the end of 2023 must be returned.
"These grants are a rapid injection of cash to help councils get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead," Mr Farraway said.
"This additional support will help councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.