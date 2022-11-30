Illawarra councils lead the way on saving ratepayers thousands

Illawarra councils have been held up as an example to others of how joining forces can save ratepayers thousands of dollars.
As part of the Illawarra Shoalhaven Joint Organisation (ISJO) of councils - Shellharbour, Wollongong, Kiama and Shoalhaven - they look to work together to get better deals when looking for services.
It has been happening as far back as 2013-14, when Shellharbour and Wollongong councils worked on the joint procurement of kerbside bin collection.
Both councils awarded the contract to Remondis, which a Shellharbour City Council spokeswoman estimated saved $100,000.
"Shellharbour and Wollongong councils are currently working together on a joint procurement for the next kerbside bin collection services contract, which is estimated to begin in 2024-25," the Shellharbour City Council spokeswoman said.
"Council is committed to implementing the procurement process and future kerbside bin collection services contract to provide the Shellharbour community with a high-value service."
Shellharbour council also joined with Shoalhaven and Kiama councils to secure a renewable electricity agreement.
The energy from the contract will be used to power streetlights, pools and administration building.
This collaborative approach has been praised by the NSW Environment Protection Authority as an example of the benefits of collaboration.
As a result, the EPA has invested $16 million in a new program to help councils interested in banding together to get better - and cheaper - deals on kerbside collections.
"The EPA 's new service will support councils around the state to work together to get the most competitive deal, driving down council costs and ensuring rate payers get the best value for money," said EPA CEO Tony Chappel.
"Finding the best deal on these services can be difficult, especially for councils with small budgets, but our new program will help councils compare waste providers.
"When councils collaborate, communities can be provided with services that may not be available if their councils acted on their own."
