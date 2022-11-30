News that traffic problems in Thirroul would be fixed really "set the cat amongst the pigeons", according to Wollongong City councillor Richard Martin.
At Monday night's council meeting, Cr Martin was speaking about Transport for NSW plans to improve traffic in Thirroul and neighbouring suburb Bulli.
While Transport for NSW decided to go ahead with the proposed changes at Bulli, strong opposition to both of its suggested solutions meant those plans were scrapped for Thirroul.
In the Transport for NSW feedback report for the Thirroul proposals, it mentioned working with council "to improve safety, traffic flow and community experience when travelling to, and through, Thirroul".
In a motion before council Cr Martin requested staff get more information from Transport for NSW on what is being done for the suburb.
"What's happened is that Transport for NSW back in 2019 threw the cat amongst the pigeons by saying that they were going to fix all these problems," Cr Martin said.
"They went out to the community and the community rejected what they wanted.
"They've had this report since April of 2022 and I think now, by reading that report, you see that they're throwing so much back on us as a council.
"I think we need to know where their heads are on this issue. It can't go on for too much longer and I don't want to talk about it because it's making me and a lot of constituents up there quite sick."
In his motion, Cr Martin specified works like formalising the King Street reserve into a car park, reconfiguring parking along Station Street, as well as the consideration of alternate local road connections and intersection improvements.
"We need to get news from Transport for NSW - that report's been out for over seven months so I think let's get some action from Transport," he said.
Cr Cath Blakey asked that the motion also question Transport for NSW on work towards increasing the number of rail services and a modal shift to active transport.
"These are two means by which we can support and find out more about how we can collaborate with the state government and see that modal shift happen so that we have less congestion on the road," Cr Blakey said.
Cr Martin declined to add that to his motion, partially because he was focusing on the matters raised in the Transport for NSW report, which largely focused on road infrastructure.
Ultimately, Cr Martin's motion to write to Transport for NSW was passed by councillors, who also decided to lodge a second inquiry dealing with the issues raised by Cr Blakey.
