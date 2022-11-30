Illawarra Mercury
LOOSE ENDS: Kiama neighbours clinch Rookies crown

By Mike Driscoll
November 30 2022 - 11:00am
Kiamas Michael OReilly and Graeme Hand won the 2022-23 Zone Rookies Pairs. Picture by Mike Driscoll

Kiama's Michael O'Reilly and Graeme Hand live on the same street and now shared their biggest bowls victory after combining to clinch the Zone Rookies Pairs at Windang BC.

