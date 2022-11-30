LOOSE ENDS: Kiama neighbours clinch Rookies crown

Kiama's Michael O'Reilly and Graeme Hand live on the same street and now shared their biggest bowls victory after combining to clinch the Zone Rookies Pairs at Windang BC.
The duo won five of six matches over two days in the state qualifier and claimed a spot at the 2022-23 NSW Rookies Pairs Finals with a 12-7 win over Corrimal's Chris Jansen and Brendan Dignam.
O'Reilly and Hand live across the road from one another and began their run to the title by winning one of the six sections last Saturday.
The Kiama duo posted two wins from three games, with a healthy +27 margin ensuring they qualified for Sunday's post-sectional phase.
O'Reilly and Hand had a tight 10-6 win over Dapto Citizens' Steve Carlson and James Hegarty in their first post-sectional match before advancing to the final with a tense 11-10 win over Figtree Sports' Gary Stubbs and Brian Gardiner.
O'Reilly has been a bowling member at Kiama for a year, while Hand has two years of competition experience which includes winning his first title in the 2021 Kiama Minor Singles, plus taking out the Major Pairs championship this year, along with the Fred Anstey Shield.
Now the Kiama duo will be on NSW's biggest stage as Zone 16's representative at the State Rookies Pairs Finals on February 4-5.
Meanwhile, Corrimal BC's Jansen and Dignam won five matches to qualify for the Zone final.
The pair who have been best mates ''forever'' survived a late fightback from Wiseman Park's Wayne Lee and Heath Austin in round three of post-sectional play to win 12-11 and seal a spot in the Rookies decider.
Jansen and Dignam have nominated for the Zone Rookies Singles on December 10-11 and should be among the top contenders, albeit as rivals.
The NSW Rookies Pairs and Singles were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic with Bowls NSW extending this year's eligibility from the traditional 30 months registration with a bowls club to those joining after April 1, 2018.
Finally, a reminder that entries for the 63 rd annual South Pacific Carnival starting December 27 close on Thursday December 1.
For entry details contact your club, the Zone website, or Brian Gibson from Zone 16.
Organisers are hoping for a bumper carnival following the cancellation of the 10-day event in 2020 and a smaller carnival 12 months ago in what was the early stages coming out of lockdown.
Figtree Sports are carnival headquarters for Singles, Pairs, Fours and Mixed Pairs with many of the region's top bowlers, plus visitors from across NSW and even interstate to take part.
Brian Suckley and Robbie Warren claimed their second Zone crown of the 2022-23 season by combining with Towradgi clubmate David Wakeling to win the Senior Triples last weekend.
The representative trio beat Warilla's Charlie Grech, Barry Peters and Paul Majkowycz 27-10 at Kiama BC in a decider put back a fortnight due to COVID concerns.
Suckley and Warren won the first Zone Over 60s title of the new season in clinching the Senior Pairs in September.
Wakeling is a former Zone Pairs, Triples and Fours champion, while 2018 and 2020 Senior Singles champion Suckley and good mate Warren have represented NSW Seniors together.
Warren is part of the Jackaroos Over 60s squad and in just his second year in the Zone Seniors ranks has been a dominant figure in championship events.
Majkowycz and partners won three games to reach the decider and were in excellent touch in the semi-finals defeating Mark Sunderland's Figtree rink.
Last month Warilla's Aaron Spears, Craig Roberts and Lee Stinson won the Zone Open Triples, while Wiseman Park's Wayne Lee, Heath Austin and Bruce Evans took out the Reserve Triples to also book a spot at next year's State Championships.
And while entry numbers for the all three Zone Triples titles were well down on recent years the championships produced high quality bowls with a host of upsets and some surprise finalists.
The 2022-23 NSW State Championships will run from July 20 to July 31.
John Holloway and Stuart Ellem produced a terrific display of team bowls to overcome Shavi Kember and Phil Reynolds in the recent championship final of the Dapto Citizens Major Pairs.
Ellem and Holloway won 33-12 though the scoreline didn't reflect a match filled with competitive ends in which one or two bowls proved the difference for the new champions.
Reynolds and Kember made a positive start and led 4-2 on four ends before their rivals laid down a marker with back-to-back fives plus a three to take a commanding 15-4 lead.
Kember and Reynolds did pick up five shots on three ends, but Holloway-Ellem took charge and led 27-12 to have a stranglehold on the title.
The match concluded with one of the more entertaining ends of any club final with Reynolds-Kember launching a series of drives at the head which left just six bowls on the green - unfortunately all belonging to their opponent.
