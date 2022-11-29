Nikolaj Nielsen can't lose when the Socceroos play Denmark in their final Group D match of the 2022 World Cup tomorrow morning (AEDT).
The Australian-born school teacher loves the Socceroos but can't repress his Danish origins - particularly every four years come football World Cup time.
"I can't help it. I support the Danish national team and then the Socceroos," Nikolaj explained sheepishly.
"Of course, the two teams that mean the world to me ended up in the same group and, of course, it came down to the last game for one of them to go through.
"It's brilliant and torture at the same time," he said.
It's so torturous for the sports fan, he's rejected invites to share the moment and will watch the match in the early hours of tomorrow on the couch, alone.
The primary school teacher has managed to incorporate the world game into his pupils' learning with everyone assigned a country.
"We have all the teams' flags up and they've had to make a presentation on their country," Nikolaj said. "It's been fun."
The fun in the southern hemisphere began for the family as far back as 1957, when Nikolaj's mum, Connie, arrived in Australia as a five-year with her mother.
Connie returned to Denmark after finishing high school, met the man who would become her husband and Nikolaj's dad, and both returned here in 1978.
But that Danish connection remains as strong as ever.
Nikolaj and his buddy, fellow Dane Dennis Lundin, spend time keeping expats from Denmark connected, often through food.
"If you're Danish, you just miss certain things," Mr Lundin said. "And the food from your home is one of them.
"We organise meet-ups and generally try to keep in touch because there's not too many Danish people here."
READ MORE: Socceroos keep simple focus at World Cup
But, said Mr Lundin, most of them will be heavily invested in the World Cup clash.
Australia plays Denmark at 2am. Australia will advance to the knockout phase of the World Cup with victory against Denmark. A draw would be enough, unless Tunisia beat France.
Denmark must beat the Socceroos to stay alive.
Either way, Nikolaj will be smiling tomorrow. Tired, but smiling.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.