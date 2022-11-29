A Coniston man will be extradited to Tasmania to face six charges of child sexual abuse.
Alan Lane, 75, appeared via video link in Wollongong Local Court yesterday after Wollongong police arrested him the day before.
Lane's lawyer, Anthony Stewart applied for bail, however Magistrate Robert Walker refused the application, due to the seriousness of the alleged charges. Lane is charged with five charges of indecent assault and one charge of persistent sexual abuse of a child
Lane will remain in police custody and will be flown to Hobart on Thursday, December 1, to face Hobart Magistrate's Court on Friday.
According to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court, an investigation by Tasmanian police into Lane began after a woman came forward in 2019.
She alleged that in 1980 and 1981 she was a child patient at Lane's optometry practice in Moonah, Tasmania.
During the appointment, while her mother was having her eyes tested in the same room, Lane allegedly beckoned the girl towards him. When she reached him, Lane picked her up and placed her on a stool. Lane then allegedly touched her underneath her top and then unzipped her jeans and placed a hand inside her underwear and touched her inappropriately.
Following the account they received from the woman, police in Tasmania made further inquiries and found other complainants and witnesses.
The resulting charges relate to four separate complainants and cover alleged incidents stretching from 1970 to 1983. Police documents state there is the potential for further charges to be laid.
The charge of persistent sexual abuse of a child covers a period of alleged offending stretched from 1979 to 1983 when the alleged victim was between six and ten years old.
Court documents state the alleged offending began with tickling and progressed to inappropriate touching.
Police also claim a separate woman was indecently assaulted by Lane when he was in a position of trust. Police allege Lane indecently assaulted the woman when she was between four and seven years old at his optometry practice.
In one instance when the girl was being examined at the optometry practice, police claim Lane exposed himself to the child and grabbed one of her hands and placed it onto him.
Included in documents tendered to Wollongong Court are police records from Tasmania and Queensland. These show Lane was convicted of assault with indecent intent in Tasmania in 1977 and placed on a good behaviour bond for two years.
In 1992, Lane was convicted at a Gold Coast court of indecent dealing with a child under 12 years in Queensland and was required to complete 100 hours of community service.
Mr Stewart said Lane maintained he was innocent of the new charges.
