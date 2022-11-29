Illawarra Mercury
Alan Lane to be extradited to Tasmania for historical child abuse

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated November 29 2022 - 8:40pm, first published 4:03pm
Alan Lane will face Hobart Magistrate's Court on Friday.

A Coniston man will be extradited to Tasmania to face six charges of child sexual abuse.

