Shellharbour City councillors unanimously declared a "statewide road emergency" at Tuesday night's council meeting.
The motion put forward by Mayor Chris Homer is part of a Local Government NSW push to get state and federal governments to boost funding for repairs to roads damaged by the year's bad weather.
"I think most of us here today are aware that the roads not only in Shellharbour's LGA but elsewhere have been hit really hard by the recent rain events," Mayor Homer said.
"Apparently all substrates have been undermined and are very unsafe. I had a recent experience over at Wings [Over Illawarra] where I did notice that even supply chains going out to the west are also being affected by disrupted roads."
Mayor Homer said the motion is part of statewide advocacy that came out a recent Local Government NSW meeting.
"As part of a broader advocacy piece I'm asking my colleagues here to join in and help to advocate for further funding from state and federal government," Mayor Homer said.
Cr Kellie Marsh said people in the Shellharbour LGA could easily see the "state of disrepair" of the roads
"You look at the issues relating to this, behind the scenes people who have had their vehicles damaged, people who haven't been able to get to work because they're trying to get vehicles repaired," Cr Marsh said.
"We all deserve good roads to drive on and when you don't have good roads to drive on, that's when accidents can occur. We know that when accidents can occur that could cause injury and loss of life."
While the Shellharbour LGA had issues with roads, Cr Rob Petreski noted there were other areas in worse shape.
"[Local Government NSW] can see far broader and and far wider than just our LGA," Cr Petreski said.
"We are significantly inconvenienced when we have road issues, potholes and the like, but there are some places that have literally been underwater.
"So I think that they deserve their fair share of funding and support and I'm happy to support this and get it out to those people that need the most."
Council passed the mayoral motion unanimously.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
