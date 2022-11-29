Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour City Council declares 'statewide road emergency'

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 29 2022 - 8:40pm, first published 7:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour city councillors have joined a statewide push for more state and federal funding for road repairs. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Shellharbour City councillors unanimously declared a "statewide road emergency" at Tuesday night's council meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.