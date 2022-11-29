Police are searching for a missing teenage boy who has a medical condition that requires constant monitoring.
Lachlan Kennedy was last seen at Tullimbar about 7.50pm on Tuesday.
The 16-year-old was reported missing when family members could not contact him.
There are serious concerns for his welfare due to his medical condition and his age.
Lachlan is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185 centimetres tall, with a thin build, and blond/brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, dark track pants, red and black Nike sneakers. He was riding a push bike.
Lachlan is known to frequent the Tullimbar, Calderwood and Albion Park areas.
Police have sent a geo-targeted message to Tullimbar, Albion Park and surrounding areas from the number +61 444 444 444.
Anyone with information on Lachlan's whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police District on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
