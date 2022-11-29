Illawarra Mercury
Teenager Lachlan Kennedy missing from Tullimbar

Natalie Croxon
Updated November 30 2022 - 10:47am, first published 7:11am
Lachlan Kennedy was last seen at Tullimbar on Tuesday night.

Police are searching for a missing teenage boy who has a medical condition that requires constant monitoring.

