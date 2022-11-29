Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Teenager Lachlan Kennedy missing from Tullimbar has been found

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 30 2022 - 7:42pm, first published 7:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Kennedy was found at Albion Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have found a teenager missing from the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.