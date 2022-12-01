Hot Property Illawarra: A piece of Wollongong's history for sale, with $2.95m guide

It's Thursday, which means it's time for the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
Making headlines this week is a Wollongong home with strong ties to the city's history.
The home at Kembla Street, Wollongong has an auction guide of $2.95 million.
The heritage-listed property, built well over a century ago and known as 'Innisfallen' is scheduled to go under the hammer on December 10.
An eye-catching property in Sutton Forest, created by the current owners as a nature and parkland conservation retreat, is for sale with an $8 million price guide.
The buyers will have the bonus of sharing a postcode with Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.
The property, located at 371 Golden Vale Road, Sutton Forest is for sale via expressions of interest.
In this week's auction coverage, it was noted that Illawarra clearance rates dipped below 50 per cent last week.
However, a prime development site has sold under the hammer for more than seven times what it was bought for by the NSW government decades earlier.
The Albion Park Rail site that had been owned by Transport for NSW for more than 30 years.
Meanwhile, the time it takes to scrape together a home deposit has fallen slightly in the Illawarra, but it will still require the typical buyer more than a decade to save enough to get their foot on the property ladder.
It now takes 14.6 years to save a 20 per cent deposit for a house or unit in the Illawarra, according to the latest ANZ CoreLogic Housing Affordability report, down from the 15.6 years it took at the end of June 2022 and just shy of the 14.7 years it took in September 2021.
Finally, regional buyers are more likely to cite purchasing an investment property as a key motivator for their property hunt than their metropolitan counterparts, according to new research.
According to the survey, 60 per cent of regional respondents indicated 'buying an additional investment property' as their key reason for being active in the property market.
This was compared to 40 per cent of metro buyers.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
