Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League
Fifa World Cup

Now or never: Can the Socceroos progress to the round of 16?

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated November 30 2022 - 12:16pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Can Mitch Duke continue his heroics and score against Denmark to see the Socceroos progress to the round of 16? Picture - Getty

It's time... will the Socceroos make history against Denmark and progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time since 2006?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.