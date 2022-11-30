Now or never: Can the Socceroos progress to the round of 16?

It's time... will the Socceroos make history against Denmark and progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time since 2006?
The good news for Australia is that destiny is in our hands and as a fellow Socceroos fan if I was given that option at the start of the tournament, I would have taken an arm.
But this is going to take all the effort and intensity we saw from the 1-0 win over Tunisia and then some.
Have the Socceroos peaked too early? We will soon find out.
The equation - Australia must avoid defeat to Denmark and if France beat Tunisia (which is the likely result), the Socceroos will have booked a spot in the knockout rounds against either Argentina, Saudi Arabia or Poland.
In the 2018 World Cup, in different circumstances, the Socceroos managed a draw with Denmark.
This time round, it's Denmark who need to force the initiative and in a side that features most notably Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen and Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen, they will be tough.
But the Socceroos know the Australian people are behind them and this will hopefully push them over the line.
"Seeing photos and videos of people celebrating in Melbourne at Federation Square and my phone is blowing up is brilliant," Socceroos captain Mathew Ryan said post the Tunisia match.
"We're very hungry and very motivated for more."
Australia have been in this position in 2006 and came up with the goods in a 2-2 draw with Croatia. In 2010, the Socceroos needed to thump Serbia to progress but managed just a 2-1 win.
Make no mistake, if the Socceroos progress to the round of 16, it will be one of the greatest moments in the history of the Australian game.
At 2am (AEDT) tomorrow be up and watching as the Socceroos look to make history and progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
