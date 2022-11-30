Shellharbour councillors bicker over plans for city's parking problems

A Shellharbour City Council discussion about car parking became testy, with one councillor accusing another of "stealing my thunder".
At Tuesday night's meeting, Labor councillor Rob Petreski tabled a motion calling for a parking study "with a view to identifying opportunities that may better facilitate our communities' parking requirements".
"We currently enjoy the benefit of several temporary parking sites that are earmarked for development and will in time be lost to our residents," Cr Petreski said.
"The temporary car park across the road at Stockland Shellharbour is a case in point. We have quite a few car parks at the moment that are actually of a temporary nature."
Among these temporary parking areas is the one on land owned by Stockland opposite the Shellharbour council chambers, which has space for more than 300 cars.
... we're going to be in a parking squeeze.- Shellharbour City Cr Rob Petreski on the area's future parking problem
Cr Petreski said there were already parking pressures in the city, which would only get worse with the planned residential apartment developments.
"With the population boom and a reduction in the temporary car parking spaces, it doesn't take too much to cast your mind forward five, 10, 15 years to find out we're going to be in a parking squeeze."
He did not mention the idea of parking meters or any other solution, but felt now was the right time to carry out the study to plan for the growth in population.
In response, independent Cr Kellie Marsh asked general manager Michael Archer for an estimate of the costs of a parking study.
He replied that it could cost around $300,000, though added that would be spent in stages over time rather than all at once.
Cr Marsh then put forward her own motion calling for a briefing and workshop with councillors over the parking issue, rather than a study.
Cr Petreski then made remarks about others "stealing my thunder" on the issue of parking, before watching his motion go down 5-4, with all five independents voting against it.
Cr Marsh's foreshadowed motion then was voted in 5-4, backed by all five independents.
"Everything that was said here basically backs up my motion," Cr Petreski said, "but somebody else wants to claim credit for things and that's okay. That's perfectly fine.
"This is politics and this is how people play."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
