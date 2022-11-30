Hazard reduction burns in Jervis Bay

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will conduct a hazard reduction burn in Jervis Bay National Park, three kilometres west of Vincentia, on Wednesday 30 November 2022.
NPWS Team Leader Julieanne Doyle said the purpose of the burn is to reduce naturally accumulated fuel loads to protect nearby private properties and businesses.
"Our firefighting crew will be joined by the Rural Fire Service, taking advantage of this window of favourable weather conditions," Ms Doyle said.
"The 6.5-hectare burn is taking place along Naval College Road, north west of the Bayswood township.
"Weather conditions and fuel moisture must be within certain parameters for the burn to be safe and to achieve its objectives.
"Weather permitting, the burn will begin at around 10am on Wednesday, with further burning, mop up and patrol continuing on Thursday.
"Sections of Naval College Road will be closed for the duration of the burn with traffic control in place.
"People are reminded to exercise caution and follow directions of NPWS crews if driving on roads in the area.
"If you are vulnerable to smoke, we encourage you to stay indoors and keep your doors and windows closed to reduce exposure," Ms Doyle said.
Hazard reduction burns are essential to reduce fuel loads to help protect the parks, neighbours and communities from future bushfires.
This burn is one of the many that NPWS is conducting in national parks in the South Coast region during spring.
All burns around the State will continue being coordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) to ensure the impact on the community is assessed at a regional level.
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit the NSW Health website or the Asthma Foundation. For more information on hazard reduction activities visit the Rural Fire Service or download the RFS 'Fires Near Me' app.
