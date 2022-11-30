The Socceroos have defied all the odds to beat Denmark 1-0 and in doing so, have made the round of 16 at the World Cup for the first time since 2006.
A 60th minute Matthew Leckie strike proved the difference, with Australia keeping back-to-back clean sheets for the first time in their World Cup history.
One change was made from the side's sensational 1-0 victory over Tunisia on Saturday, with Milos Degenek coming into the side at right back for Fran Karacic.
Aussie left-back Aziz Behich was booked early on in the match which put Shellharbour's Joel King on notice on the bench to potentially make his first World Cup appearance.
The scores were locked at the break but it was a fairly dominant first half from the Danes. The Socceroos were not without their chances however with on target snap-shots from Riley McGree and Mitch Duke.
The match moved into the second half and the Socceroos were just 45 minutes away from a round of 16 berth.
As Tunisia scored in the other game against France (which if the Socceroos drew with the Danes would have meant the Socceroos exited the Cup), Leckie stepped up.
The veteran picked up the ball just over half way, took on two Danish defenders and struck the ball into the net with his left foot just inside the box.
It was an extremely tense last 30 minutes plus stoppages, but the Socceroos got the job done.
Australia will now await their opponents for the round of 16. They could face Poland, Argentina or Saudi Arabia in the next round.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
