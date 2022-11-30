Illawarra Mercury
Socceroos defy all the odds to make the the World Cup knockouts

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 1 2022 - 4:13am, first published 4:00am
Matthew Leckie's second half goal proved the difference against the quality Danish side. Picture - Getty

The Socceroos have defied all the odds to beat Denmark 1-0 and in doing so, have made the round of 16 at the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

