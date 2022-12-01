Your compensation rights for dust-related diseases Advertising Feature

Michelle Walsh, a partner at Turner Freeman Lawyers located in Atchison Street in Wollongong. Picture supplied.

Michelle Walsh is a Partner at Turner Freeman Lawyers and specialises in dust disease compensation and has been recognised by Doyle's Guide in 2021 and 2022 as a recommended lawyer in NSW for dust disease litigation.

Asbestos related disease can occur through both work and non-work related exposure such as home renovation or coming into contact with clothes contaminated with asbestos fibres such as when washing clothes.

Mesothelioma is a type of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos dust and can occur when there has been even a short exposure to asbestos such as in home renovation work - there is no safe level of exposure.



The average latency period for mesothelioma is about 35 to 40 years after exposure.

Asbestosis is a progressive disease but it does not always progress to the point where it causes death.



The degree to which asbestosis progresses depends on the duration and intensity of exposure.

There are other diseases that can be caused by asbestos exposure including asbestos related pleural disease and pulmonary fibrosis.

Legal Entitlements

If you have been diagnosed with an asbestos related disease you may have extensive rights to compensation both under the Workers Compensation (Dust Diseases) Act NSW as well as a common law claim in negligence.

If you were exposed to dust whilst employed by a NSW employer, then you potentially have rights to make a claim for compensation to icare.

The process involves completing an application with supporting documents.



If your claim is accepted you receive weekly payments of compensation as well as medical expenses.



You can also receive domestic assistance, lawn mowing and yard assistance as well as some home modifications.

A negligence claim may also be able to be brought against your employer or a third party such as the manufacturer of the products that you worked with.



If the claim is successful it results in a lump sum payment for general damages (pain and suffering), loss of expectation of life and damages for care that you may require from your family.

If a person has been exposed to asbestos and/or silica dust in NSW employment, but has not developed any asbestos and/or silica disease, it is prudent that their exposure to asbestos and/or silica dust be registered with the right authority.



If you would like to register any previous exposure to asbestos and/or silica dust you can visit the website at turnerfreeman.com.au.