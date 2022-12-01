Michelle Walsh is a Partner at Turner Freeman Lawyers and specialises in dust disease compensation and has been recognised by Doyle's Guide in 2021 and 2022 as a recommended lawyer in NSW for dust disease litigation.
Asbestos related disease can occur through both work and non-work related exposure such as home renovation or coming into contact with clothes contaminated with asbestos fibres such as when washing clothes.
Mesothelioma is a type of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos dust and can occur when there has been even a short exposure to asbestos such as in home renovation work - there is no safe level of exposure.
The average latency period for mesothelioma is about 35 to 40 years after exposure.
Asbestosis is a progressive disease but it does not always progress to the point where it causes death.
The degree to which asbestosis progresses depends on the duration and intensity of exposure.
There are other diseases that can be caused by asbestos exposure including asbestos related pleural disease and pulmonary fibrosis.
Legal Entitlements
If you have been diagnosed with an asbestos related disease you may have extensive rights to compensation both under the Workers Compensation (Dust Diseases) Act NSW as well as a common law claim in negligence.
If a person has been exposed to asbestos and/or silica dust in NSW employment, but has not developed any asbestos and/or silica disease, it is prudent that their exposure to asbestos and/or silica dust be registered.- Partner Michelle Walsh, Turner Freeman Lawyers
If you were exposed to dust whilst employed by a NSW employer, then you potentially have rights to make a claim for compensation to icare.
The process involves completing an application with supporting documents.
If your claim is accepted you receive weekly payments of compensation as well as medical expenses.
You can also receive domestic assistance, lawn mowing and yard assistance as well as some home modifications.
A negligence claim may also be able to be brought against your employer or a third party such as the manufacturer of the products that you worked with.
If the claim is successful it results in a lump sum payment for general damages (pain and suffering), loss of expectation of life and damages for care that you may require from your family.
If a person has been exposed to asbestos and/or silica dust in NSW employment, but has not developed any asbestos and/or silica disease, it is prudent that their exposure to asbestos and/or silica dust be registered with the right authority.
If you would like to register any previous exposure to asbestos and/or silica dust you can visit the website at turnerfreeman.com.au.
If you would like more information about making a claim for dust-related diseases as a result of your work, you should also contact Turner Freeman Lawyers on 4220 5250.
Your tools are ready, paint colours are picked out, and you can't wait to transform your home. However, there could be a deadly consequence waiting on the other side of that renovation if your home contains asbestos.
One-third of Australian homes have asbestos-containing materials. If disturbed, invisible fibres are released that can be inhaled, which can lead to asbestos-related diseases, including malignant mesothelioma, lung cancer, asbestosis and benign pleural disease.
There is no cure for mesothelioma, a cancer that can develop between 33 and 44 years after inhaling asbestos fibres, with the average survival time following diagnosis just 12 months.
More than 4000 Australians die every year from asbestos-related diseases, which is more than the annual road toll.
National Asbestos Awareness campaign ambassador Cherie Barber lost her grandfather to asbestos-related diseases and is passionate about ensuring homeowners and DIYers learn to respect asbestos risks to stay safe.
"Many homeowners wrongly believe that asbestos-containing products are only found in fibro homes made from asbestos-cement sheeting," Cherie said.
Without knowing where asbestos might lurk or how to manage it safely, people could be playing renovation roulette, risking their health and the health of others if they disturb hazardous materials.- National Asbestos Awareness campaign ambassador Cherie Barber
"Asbestos was used extensively to manufacture more than 3000 building and decorator products which can be lurking under floor coverings, behind tiles, in cement floors, internal and external walls, ceilings and ceiling space (insulation), eaves, roofs, around hot water pipes, fences, home extensions, garages, outdoor toilets, chook sheds and even dog kennels. It was used everywhere."
To avoid disturbing the deadly material unknowingly, book an inspection with a licenced asbestos assessor or occupational hygienist if your home was built or renovated before 1990.
If asbestos is found, it must be removed by a licenced asbestos removalist.
"If you find asbestos in your home, don't cut it. Don't drill it. Don't sand it. Don't saw it. Don't scrape it. Don't scrub it. Don't dismantle it. Don't tip it. Don't waterblast it. And whatever you do, don't dump it." Cherie said.
This message is considered more vital than ever with the tradesperson shortage, the record-breaking building and renovation boom and inflation.
"Health experts predict a continued rise in third-wave asbestos-related diseases as a result of exposure to asbestos fibres when renovating or maintaining old properties," Asbestos Education Committee chair Clare Collins said.
National Asbestos Awareness Month aims to prevent asbestos-related diseases and instances of avoidable asbestos exposure through education and raising awareness from November 1 to 30.
Visit asbestosawareness.com.au for more information.
Diagnosed with mesothelioma or another asbestos or dust related condition? Solicitors and barristers Gerard Malouf & Partners (GMP) can help you.
Dust diseases are some of the most disabling conditions, arising from exposure to asbestos or other dusts, throughout a hard working person's life.
Often, the serious medical consequences of this exposure throughout a person's working life is not known for years following exposure and often only into retirement.
Symptoms often include chest pain, difficulties breathing, a tightness in the chest or persistent cough. If you are experiencing these symptoms and require guidance, their team of solicitors is here to help.
Gerard Malouf is a leading NSW lawyer who is an accredited Personal Injury specialist with over 29 years' experience in compensation, insurance and negligence law.
Malignant mesothelioma is a terrible disease affecting the mesothelium, being the lining that surrounds most organs in a person's body.
The main areas mesothelioma affects are the pleura (lining surrounding the lungs), the peritoneum (the stomach) and the pericardium (the heart).
Malignant mesothelioma is only caused by exposure to asbestos. Other dust related conditions arise from exposure to asbestos or other dusts, including silica from ground stone.
If you have any of the following diagnosed diseases, you are eligible for compensation under Schedule 1 of the Dust Diseases Tribunal Act:
Aluminosis
Asbestosis
Asbestos induced carcinoma
Asbestos related pleural diseases
Bagassosis
Berylliosis
Byssinosis
Coal dust pneumoconiosis
Farmers' lung
Hard metal pneumoconiosis
Mesothelioma
Silicosis
Silico-tuberculosis
Talcosis
Let GMP help you protect your rights to compensation by giving one of their experienced and dedicated Dust Disease solicitors today!
Not only can you receive payments from iCare similar to Workers Compensation, but you may be entitled to bring a damages claim at common law for pain and suffering, ongoing losses and the care you will require.
The process in the Dust Diseases Tribunal differs depending on the severity of your condition and your diagnosis - they can guide you through the process.
If you are unsure whether or not you have a compensation claim or a recognised condition, please do not hesitate to contact them on their toll free number 1800 004 878 for advice or a no-obligation consultation.