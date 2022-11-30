Accused drug runner in Wollongong syndicate makes bid for release

A man accused of acting as a drug runner in a syndicate supplying methamphetamine in Wollongong has failed in his bid to be released on bail.
Timothy Clayton Mansfield, 32, is charged with participating in a criminal group and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Court documents said Mansfield was arrested at his Wollongong home in August following an investigation by Strike Force Howley, which Wollongong police established to investigate the supply of meth in the area.
Police intercepted conversations between Mansfield and his co-accused, who allegedly received over one kilogram of methamphetamine for supply in less than a month, with an estimated value of between $220,000 and $520,000.
On March 21 this year, police intercepted a conversation between the pair in which Mansfield was allegedly directed to supply a "half ball".
Police claimed they heard other conversations in which Mansfield and his co-accused discussing transactions, drugs and drug supply.
They also alleged that between March 10 and April 19, Mansfield's co-accused transferred $38,900 into his bank accounts, which was quickly withdrawn from ATMs.
Mansfield and his alleged co-offender were accused of operating the accounts to avoid detection through 'structuring' or 'smurfing'.
This means Mansfield allegedly split the funds after receiving them from his co-accused into amounts below the threshold at which banks have to submit suspicious matter reports.
Police claimed that financial analysis of the accounts showed the rapid movement of funds, unusually large transactions and unusual account activity.
Police asked Mansfield about this following his August 9 arrest and he told them: "I didn't know what it was for. He just wanted me to get money out", but refused a formal interview.
To secure his release on bail, Mansfield had to demonstrate to Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday that his detention was not justified.
Lawyer Matt Kwan said this threshold was in place because at the time of this alleged offending, Mansfield was on bail for other crimes.
The court heard, however, that the three-month sentence he had served for those crimes had since expired.
Mr Kwan said Mansfield had also booked an assessment to undertake residential rehabilitation and otherwise intended to complete rehabilitation programs in the community.
Magistrate Chris McRobert noted Mansfield's drug history dated back over 10 years and included terms of imprisonment for supply, but Mr Kwan said his client had been less willing to rehabilitate at that time.
The Crown prosecutor opposed Mansfield's release on bail, citing concerns that he would commit serious offences.
Magistrate McRobert said that given Mansfield's history and the strength of the prosecution case, he did not believe the community could trust him.
Mansfield was refused bail and will return to court next month.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
