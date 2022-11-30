Ironman Lawrie desperate to add to Dragons finals tally

Sick to death of watching football in September, St George Illawarra hard-man Blake Lawrie is desperate to add to his modest finals tally as he enters his prime years as an NRL prop.
The Dapto product notched his 100th first grade game last season but has tasted finals action just twice in 103 outings as an NRL player, with those two appearances in 2018 coming just nine games into his career.
Having finished well off the top-eight pace the past four campaigns, the Dragons are seemingly a club on a long path back to finals relevance as a host of exciting young guns emerge.
It's the ray of hope for the long-suffering Red V faithful but, now 25 and off-contract this season, Lawrie's not interested in wasting the peak years of his career in the midst of a rebuild.
"I've only got 12 months left on my contract so I'm only guaranteed the next 12 months so it's now or never," Lawrie said.
"It's my sixth season, I debuted in 2017, and I've only played two finals games. That was back in 2018 which is really disappointing.
"It's hard watching the teams play finals at the back end of the year because that's where you want to be so that's a huge motivation for myself. It's a big motivation every year, but I'm coming into the prime years as a front-rower as everyone says.
"Who knows, in two or three years your career could be over. I don't want to be there in three years' time looking back at what could've been if I'd done it a little bit different.
"You can't look too far into the future and we've got to turn this club around. Us as a playing group, myself as a player, it's up to us. It's as simple as that."
While the cub is playing a long-game on the development of the likes of Talatau Amone, Jayden Sullivan, Mat and Max Feagai and Cody Ramsey, under-pressure coach Anthony Griffin needs quick results in 2023 to avoid the axe.
The departures of Josh McGuire (Super League), Tariq Sims (Melbourne) and Andrew McCullough (retired) will leave the coach needing a step-up from his mid-career brigade in the leadership stakes.
It puts the onus on the likes of Lawrie, Jack Bird, Zac Lomax, Moses Suli and Jaydn Su'A to find their best each week. Lawrie will have the added incentive of playing for a new deal in 2023 after inking a one-year extension in Febrary this year.
The ironman qualities that have seen him miss just four games in four seasons ensure he'll have options elsewhere, with call a pivotal one for his career.
"I'd be lying if I said it doesn't play on your mind, because it definitely does, but all I'm thinking about is what I can do to grow my game to the next level," Lawrie said.
"I've played over a hundred games now for the club and I'm one of the longer-standing guys so I've been here through a couple of coaching changes and player personnel coming and going.
"I'm a local junior, I love the club, I put my body on the line for my teammates each and every week. That's what I'm about but, for me to develop more as a player, I need to take a step into that leadership role and take a bit more responsibility.
"There's a lot of positives to take out of my year last year, but it's not good enough because we're still not playing finals. It's not where I need to be as a player and where we need to be as a team."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.