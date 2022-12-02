The Bramble name is well known in South Coast cricket circles.
There are plenty of bowlers over the last 30 years who have been hit out of the attack by Craig Bramble.
Bramble has played for the Kookas since he was 17-years-old, barring three years when he was in Brisbane for work purposes.
The 50-year-old has achieved much during his illustrious career, but getting the opportunity to play with his son Luke at the Warilla-based club, is a highlight.
It is a highlight also enjoyed by Kookas captain Paul Clarke, whose son Ben is also in the first grade side.
Bramble always wanted to play with his son but thought he wouldn't get the opportunity.
"Watching our younger guys come through the ranks and then getting to play with Luke in first grade is something I've always wanted to do," he said.
"To have that opportunity to play with my son makes it a little bit more special, I haven't got much time left as a cricketer so I'm just thinking any time I spend playing with Luke is time well spent."
To have that opportunity to play with my son makes it a little bit more special, I haven't got much time left as a cricketer so I'm just thinking any time I spend playing with Luke is time well spent.- Craig Bramble
Bramble said he was enjoying his cricket and playing a mentoring role with the Kookas talented youngsters.
"Luke is still learning his trade [batting] and that is part of my role and even Clarkey's role is to help pass on the knowledge we've had with our experience on to these younger guys in our first grade team," he said.
Having hit about 30 centuries and scored about 15,000 club runs and another 4500 runs in representative games, Bramble's focus nowadays was on enjoying his cricket and inspiring the club's youngsters to get the best out of themselves.
"It is tougher on the body theses days. I tend to be suffering the entire week until I do it again.....but while I'm still fairly fit I'm happy to keep playing," Bramble said.
"Obviously I enjoy the opportunity to play with Luke and some of the younger guys in the team. That helps quite a bit."
This view was supported by Paul Clarke, who was enjoying the real family atmosphere at the club.
"The change in the club over the last couple of years has been very evident in the inclusion of families now," he said.
"It is not only Craig and myself who are playing with their kids, but there is also a number of people who are playing seniors and have their kids in the junior Kookas teams.
"Then we have the female team that is playing in the ladies comp as well, so it's all come together in terms of that inclusion of everyone in your family having that opportunity to get involved in the cricket club and have a game of cricket."
Clarke is in his 45th consecutive year of playing cricket. He played his junior cricket in the mid-north coast of NSW before spending 10 years in Sydney playing first grade for Petersham, St George and Bankstown.
Clarke then had a 20-year spell playing first grade cricket in the Camden district before joining the South Coast District Competition five years ago.
He spent two years playing for Shellharbour before hooking up with the Kookas three years ago.
"I just love playing. I enjoy the competition and being involved at all levels," Clarke said.
"I've had the opportunity to play with some pretty amazing people and against some pretty amazing cricketers as well.
"That chance now for me to maybe pass on a little bit of knowledge and help the club develop and grow its juniors but also develop the existing guys in there and give them a different thought process in terms of their cricket and whatever else to help strengthen the club, is what it is really about now for me."
He added the Kookas were keen to improve on their disappointing last-start loss to Lake Illawarra.
"We played pretty poorly I think and the guys have recognised that," Clarke said.
"We dropped a lot of catches. We didn't bowl smart and then we didn't bat very well. But in saying that Lake had a number of young guys in who were making their debut and there would have been a lot of pressure on them, but they played really well.
"They played smart cricket and they just completely outgunned us and completely deserved the win."
Kookas have the bye this weekend and don't play again until December 10.
In fixtures this Saturday, Shellharbour play Lake Illawarra, North Nowra Cambewarra hosts Ex-Servo's, Magpies Berry-Shoalhaven Heads take on Kiama Cavaliers and Bomaderry Tigers play Oak Flats Rats.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.