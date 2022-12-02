Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kookas cricket club's family affair leading the charge

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
December 2 2022 - 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kookas' father and sons Paul and Ben Clarke with Craig and Luke Bramble.

The Bramble name is well known in South Coast cricket circles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.