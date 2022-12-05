One Mount Warrigal woman's mission to break stereotypes has well-been accomplished as she was named a top-performing female engineer in what is otherwise a male-dominated industry.
Transport for NSW project manager Vivien Murnane was awarded the Acoustic Logic Regional Woman of the Year award for her work on the Batemans Bay bridge project.
Ms Murnane was pleased to be receiving one of the 2022 National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Awards for Excellence.
"Very honoured and overwhelmed. Growing up on a farm in central Victoria I couldn't have envisaged attending such a distinguished event, let alone receiving a prestigious award," she said.
With a deep love for engineering, Ms Murnane said, it is always satisfying to see how her work contributes to lifestyles and joins communities.
"As part of my role as Project Manager I was heavily involved in overseeing demolition of the old Batemans Bay Bridge which was built in 1956," she said.
The complex deconstruction of the bridge was no small feat with its proximity to the busy touristy CBD, sensitive marine park and a heavily used boating channel.
"I identified a gap in standardised river traffic management and worked with NSW Maritime to develop base technical requirements which are now being adapted for use across NSW projects over navigable waters for consistency," Ms Murnane said.
Ms Murnane is encouraging more women to join the construction industry.
"There is a large underrepresentation of women in STEM related fields which is not representative of the community."
