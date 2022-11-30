Graham the Great: Arnold etches name into Socceroo coaching royalty

Rale Rasic, Guus Hiddink and now Graham Arnold.
He has copped his fair share of criticism in the past, but the Socceroos' unbelievable 1-0 win against Denmark in the early hours of Thursday morning (AEDT) will levitate Arnold as one of the most successful Australian team coaches of all time.
Australia created history against a star-studded Denmark side - ranked No. 10 in the world - winning despite only holding 31 per cent possession and being forced on the back foot for at least half of the match, maybe more.
Following back-to-back wins and clean sheets for the first time in Socceroos World Cup history, many of the plaudits went to the monstrous effort from the 15 players and their roles on the pitch against the Danes - as you would expect.
Efforts from Kiama-born Kye Rowles and towering defender Harry Souttar at the back stood out.
But Arnold has done what many of even the most passionate Socceroos fans would have thought impossible at the start of the tournament, made more difficult following the side's 4-1 humbling to defending world champions France in the first group game in Qatar.
Post Ange Postecoglou era and the fairly forgettable 2018 World Cup run led by Bert van Marwijk, Arnold took over of the national team following his tenure of domination in the A-League with Sydney FC.
Stale tactics and a rough early exit at the Asian Cup followed in 2019.
After the longest World Cup qualifying campaign of any other nation - mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic - the Socceroos finished third in Asian qualifying, meaning they had to go the sudden-death knockout route to Qatar.
After beating UAE, not many gave the side a chance against Peru. Fast forward to now, Arnold has more wins at a World Cup than any other national team coach.
"Their effort was incredible," Arnold told SBS post match.
"A lot of belief and hard work [went into the World Cup preparations]. These boys have come in with a great mindset and we have been working on this for four-and-a-half years.
''I could see it in their eyes they were ready tonight.
"[There will be] no celebrations. That's why we won [against Denmark] after a great win against Tunisia. No celebrations, [just] sleep and no social media."
The Socceroos were done no favours by Les Blues in their simultaneously-played match against Tunisia, with the North Africans beating the defending champions 1-0, meaning a draw for Australia would have not been enough.
As soon as Tunisia scored in their match, veteran Matthew Leckie stepped up when his side needed it most.
He received a through ball inside his own half, ran at two defenders and slotted the ball home from inside the box with his weaker left foot.
After finishing second in Group D behind France on goal difference, Australia will now face Group C winner Argentina this Sunday at 6am (AEDT) for a chance to create history and surpass the 'golden generation's' best effort at a World Cup by making the quarter-finals.
Ironically, Arnold has been in this situation before.
He was assistant to Hiddink when the side lost controversially to eventual champions Italy in the World Cup round of 16 in 2006.
Read more: Van Heerden chasing Eternal recognition
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.