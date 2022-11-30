Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Motorists are advised not to swerve if an animal is in front of them on the road

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated December 1 2022 - 7:47am, first published 7:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A dead kangaroo beside the Monaro Highway. Picture by Melissa Stiles

Dubbo is the most notorious spot in NSW for animal collisions, with Canberra and Goulburn the second and third worst areas, new data reveals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.