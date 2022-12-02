A Blackbutt man has tried to take back his guilty pleas in relation to an assault against his neighbour, claiming there was a misunderstanding between him and his lawyer.
Michael Moore, also known as Michael Gleeson, made the application at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
On August 2, the 41-year-old's lawyer at the time, Jonathan Kearney, entered pleas of guilty on Moore's behalf to drug possession, custody of a knife in a public place and drug-driving in relation to an incident in April, and common assault, intimidation and armed with intent to commit an indictable offence in relation to an incident in May.
But Moore said he only intended to plead guilty to the former three charges and wanted to see CCTV footage before entering pleas on the others.
In evidence to the court, Moore said he was not shown a copy of the alleged facts of the case, nor did he sign a document authorising his lawyer to plead guilty.
He denied that he only had an issue with some of the alleged facts or had instructed Mr Kearney to plead guilty.
Mr Kearney gave evidence that Moore had wanted to avoid losing the discounts he'd be afforded if he pleaded guilty.
Mr Kearney said he had tried to obtain the CCTV footage his client wanted without entering any pleas - despite the police officer not having to hand it over - but there were technical issues with the video.
The court heard that Mr Kearney's notes indicated instructions to plead guilty to all charges when he met with Moore on August 1 and he confirmed these pleas the following day.
Mr Kearney told the court Moore had said he was not pleading guilty without that footage, but that he would never enter pleas without a firm understanding of his client's instructions.
The court heard that on August 9, ahead of sentencing, Moore voiced surprise that guilty pleas were entered in relation to the events of May and Mr Kearney was likewise surprised at his client's shock, given what Moore had previously said.
Moore's lawyer Justine Hall said her client's surprise could only be explained by him holding the genuine belief he did not give instructions to plead guilty.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Manning said Moore had confirmed the instructions not once but twice with an experienced legal practitioner.
Magistrate Chris McRobert said he was satisfied that Moore had instructed Mr Kearney to "plead guilty to all of them" and he intended to plead guilty to the charges in question.
Magistrate McRobert found Moore then changed his mind about these pleas.
He refused the application. Moore will return to court for sentencing this month.
