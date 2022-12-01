More Wollongong cyclists secure European contracts

Wollongong cyclists are fast making a name for themselves in the cut-throat European circuit.
Zac Marshall and Nate Burns are the latest to secure professional riding contracts, hot on the heels of Figtree cyclist Josie Talbot signing with French team Cofidis.
Fellow Figtree cyclist Burns will ride for Team Bike Terenzi, who are based in Ladispoli in Rome.
The 16-year-old, who is the current Under 17 Australian Road Time Trial champion will be mentored by Australian cyclist Simon Clarke.
Clarke was a member of the Australian team which competed at the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong in September.
It was while Clarke was in Wollongong that he agreed to mentor Burns in Italy.
Clarke, who also won a stage pf the Tour de France last year, has been riding professionally overseas for 18 years.
Knowing how difficult it is for young Australians overseas, Clarke is now giving back and helping talented cyclists like Burns adapt to living and riding overseas.
Burns will head to Italy in early April, with his first race slated for April 25.
Balgownie cyclist Zac Marshall is also heading overseas next year. The 22-year-old has signed to ride for Canadian team Xspeed United, which is based in Belgium.
"This is my first continental contract. I went overseas this year for five months with a local Belgian team, and after some good results and some good luck I signed with a continental team," Marshall said. "It is super exciting. I should be heading over there early March.
"I'm hoping to stay there a whole year because the racing pretty much starts early March and runs until November."
Illawarra Cycling Club director of coaching Terry Doherty said Illawarra cycling was really on the move following the world cycling championships and years of junior development was starting to pay off with riders getting contracts in the European circuit.
"The Illawarra junior development program is probably one of the best in Australia and the infrastructure we have here in Wollongong with the new criterium track is fantastic and these are the first of many athletes who will reach the pinnacle of their sport," he said
