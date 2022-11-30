Theresa Bateup knows Divine Breath is overdue.
The five-year-old mare could move beyond a handy $250,000 in career prizemoney on Saturday and has placed in the Four Pillars, a Midway Handicap and was fourth in the Summer Provincial Series final in 18 starts.
But she's also have just two career victories, the last more than 12 months ago.
"I'd love to see her back in the winner's stall," Bateup said before running in the Midway Handicap at Rosehill.
"She's been racing in good races and picking up some great prizemoney, she was third in the Four Pillars last year.
"But it would be a nice reward for her to win, she's drawn nicely and well weighted, so hopefully Saturday is the day."
After winning the Midway Handicap on The Gong day last year, Bateup returned with Divine Breath in a fillies and mares Benchmark 78 (1200m) last month, but was luckless finding room in the straight.
She was a length-and-a-half away in sixth behind Starboreta, having previously been a half-length off when fourth first-up in the same class at Rosehill.
Now she steps out to 1300m in Midway (BM72) class, aiming to break through.
"It was a super run on The Gong day, she just got blocked for a run when she needed it," Bateup said.
"She was always going to take condition and improve from her first-up run and the 1300m will suit."
Divine Breath is a $6.50 second favourite with Bet365, with the Angela Davies-trained Deep Snow at $5.
While Divine Breath can end the drought, stablemate Vain Invader is chasing three wins in a row in Friday's BM64 (1250m) and the Randwick Kensington track.
He hasn't really put a foot wrong," Bateup said.
"He's still not the full furnished product, he's only going to improve with racing.
"It's a tough little race for him, but he's drawn a bit better and will hopefully take up a good position.
"He will get over a bit further, but there are no set plans, it's all about education and he's got plenty of options as a three-year-old."
Skye's Legacy will debut on the Kensington track in a three-year-old fillies Maiden.
"She's a nice filly, she was slow away in her only trial and copped the kickback, but she's had a couple of jump outs since and will get a lot out of the run," Bateup said.
