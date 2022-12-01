Illawarra Mercury
Kiama's plans for a new playground in Hindmarsh Park

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated December 1 2022 - 2:48pm, first published 1:45pm
The new playground planned for Hindmarsh Park in the Kiama CBD will include items not seen in catalogues or other parks, according to Kiama Municipal Council.

