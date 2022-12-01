The new playground planned for Hindmarsh Park in the Kiama CBD will include items not seen in catalogues or other parks, according to Kiama Municipal Council.
Council has completed the final designs of the park and is in the process of putting out a public tender for construction.
In public submissions related to the upgrade of Hindmarsh Park as a whole, 85 per cent of respondents mentioned the need for improvements to the existing playground.
"We know that Kiama is special and unique, so we wanted a park that reflected that," a council spokesperson said.
"You won't see the same equipment here as in every other park, nor will you see it in a catalogue.
"This includes the centrepiece 'bird's nest', inspired by the Satin Bowerbird, one of the totems for the Wodi Wodi people."
The spokesperson said the final design was inspired by Kiama's indigenous and cultural heritage, including its natural environment, the harbour and maritime heritage, history of dairy farming and basalt mining.
"Other parks in the area offer more typical playground equipment, while the play space for Hindmarsh Park is designed to reflect Kiama's history and enhance the special character of Hindmarsh Park," they said.
The playground forms stage one of the $3 million Hindmarsh Park upgrade, which will retain all the open green spaces as well as the trees on the site.
The playground will be split up into five distinct zones, which will be made up of water play, climbing, toddler play, and an adventure zone and nature play.
All zones will contain accessible areas and equipment and have soft fall ground surfaces.
Also to ensure no scorched bums and thighs from metal slides heated by the hot summer sun, the slide in the playground has been replaced "with a more suitable material".
To ensure the park is inclusive to the broader community, it will also include quiet spots that are dementia-friendly and autism/sensory friendly.
Work on the playground and park is due to start in February next year.
The spokesperson said this was so as to allow the park to be open and available over the summer Christmas holiday period, including New Year's Eve and Australia Day.
