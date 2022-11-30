Two words loom large on Australian football fans' horizons: Lionel. Messi.
Messi, a seven-time winner of football's spectacular Ballon D'or trophy as the game's best player, will spearhead Argentina against the Socceroos on Sunday morning (AEDT).
Graham Arnold's men, who shocked all-comers by making the round of 16 with a 1-0 victory over Denmark, are at long odds to beat the South Americans.
Gambling company Bet365 has the Aussies at $21 to win, opposed to the short-priced Argentinians at $1.18 and a draw at $6.50.
It was a 60th minute Matthew Leckie strike that proved the difference against the Danes, but let's not forget the Aussies managed to keep back-to-back clean sheets for the first time in their World Cup history.
Aussie left-back Aziz Behich was booked early on in the match which put Shellharbour's Joel King on notice on the bench to potentially make his first World Cup appearance.
The prospect of King making a World Cup appearance could well trigger celebrations galore at his hometown of Shellharbour.
Whether that party reaches the heights of Socceroos fans' joy in Melbourne's Federation Square remains to be seen.
Fans in Melbourne have turned the sky red as they marked the Socceroos' early morning success.
Matthew Leckie's right foot has thrown travel plans into chaos as Australians fans in Qatar scramble to extend their trips.
Tunisia's surprise win against France secured Australia's standing as the second qualifying team in Group D.
The unexpected win means fans keen to stay in Qatar are pushing their flights back.
An Etihad employee said flights returning to Australia on Saturday will likely be rescheduled to accommodate larger numbers returning on Sunday, one fan page user reported.
