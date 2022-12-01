Wollongong nang delivery services no laughing matter, experts say

Nangs, laughing gas, or hippy crack. Whatever you call it, nitrous oxide is being delivered to Wollongong doorsteps within minutes of ordering.
And with the party drug highly unregulated, the emergence of online delivery services has prompted calls for tighter sale restrictions and better education due to the potential of causing serious harm.
The small metal canisters, which can be seen in gutters across the Illawarra, are inhaled either directly or through a balloon - causing a rapid 20-second "high".
While the bulbs are legal to buy, NSW laws do prohibit the sale of nangs where a person suspects another will inhale it.
Nangs are also used to aerate cream, and are promoted on social media by Wollongong delivery businesses as baking supplies, allowing them to easily get around the legal loophole.
A Facebook message sent to one nitrous oxide delivery service prompted an automatic reply of a price list, which included balloons and "cream chargers" by the hundreds, with a quick follow up response confirming delivery location.
University of Wollongong senior lecturer Dr Jacqui Cameron said the ease of access is concerning, particularly for young people amid the rise in recreational use of nangs in recent years.
"It has risks because people don't think it's a risky drug," Dr Cameron said.
Dr Cameron, who was involved in a systematic review into the harms of recreational use of nangs last year, found it can cause a myriad of problems including numb feet, urinary incontinence and slower thinking.
"There's a real lack of awareness and understanding around the harms and from our review, we found there were significant gaps in policy and service delivery," Dr Cameron said.
Following consultations about regulating the use of nitrous oxide, the Therapeutic Goods Administration required canisters to display the warning "do not inhale" since October. But Dr Cameron said more needs to be done.
The canisters are also sold in convenience and catering stores.
Some have called for NSW to follow other states like South Australia which has prohibited the sale of nangs in shops after 10pm and Western Australia which recently banned the sale to people under 16.
Dr Cameron added while recreational use itself is not illegal, other countries like the UK are considering criminalisation as the drug has become one of the most prevalent among young people.
"Criminalisation isn't always the answer," Dr Cameron said. "I think a harm reduction approach where we look at strategies to educate young people and look at strategies to engage them in treatment is important."
Emma*, a 24-year-old Wollongong resident, was among the many who use nangs - typically after a night out. "I was young and wanted to have fun," she said.
"I know it's bigger in England where people walk around with cream guns hanging from their belts and sell you balloons full in clubs but it's not like that over here.
"People here usually do it at their home and not in public."
Drug and Firearms Squad Commander detective superintendent John Watson warned of the dangers of inhaling nangs and urged people to use common sense.
"To suggest it might be okay to inhale gas from a cream whippet or bulb is worse than naive - it's flat-out stupid," Det Supt Watson said.
"There is plenty of information out there warning about the harmful effects of nitrous oxide and not surprisingly, side effects include sudden death."
The NSW National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre said short-term exposure to nitrous oxide can result in blackouts and fainting, while prolonged exposure can result in a range of physical and psychological issues including memory loss, limb spasms, depression, psychosis and psychological dependence.
The latest available data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported the use of inhalants has steadily increased with the most common forms of inhalants used in 2019 nitrous oxide and amyl nitrate.
*Not her real name.
People can contact ISLHD Drug and Alcohol Services for help on 1300 652 226.
If you need help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.