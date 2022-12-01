Wollongong property developer Jared Beneru is a keen environmentalist, Wollongong Local Court heard today.
Beneru, 30, pleaded guilty to using an uninsured motor vehicle and riding without a helmet after police caught him cruising to work on an e-scooter.
Beneru's lawyer, Martin Zanolla, told the court the e-scooter was a gift his client had recently received.
"[Beneru] is very passionate about the environment," Mr Zanolla said. "The scooter was provided as a gift to further reduce [his carbon footprint]."
Despite Beneru's worthy intentions, police charged him on May 6 for riding the green machine without a helmet along Burelli Street.
In NSW, e-scooters cannot be ridden on state roads, footpaths and bicycle lanes.
Beneru, the owner of Blaq Projects, the firm behind many Wollongong towers, could have faced a fine worth hundreds of dollars, however Magistrate Gabriel Fleming used her discretion and dismissed the charges without recording a conviction.
In lieu of the e-scooter, Beneru now drives a Tesla.
