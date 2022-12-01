Shocked Figtree woman claims $200k lottery first prize

A Figtree woman has declared discovering her $200,000 lottery win made for the best afternoon of her life - apart from when she married her husband.
The 20-something Wollongong winner won first prize in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1599, drawn on Tuesday.
"Oh my God! This is so exciting!" she said when her win was confirmed by an official from The Lott.
"I play Lucky Lotteries all the time, but the most I've ever won is a couple of hundred dollars. This is certainly a step up.
"I was just out shopping, and I thought I'd better check my ticket. When they told me I'd won, I had to go outside and sit down. I couldn't move.
"I really can't believe it. It's going to make a huge difference. "We'll have to decide what we do with the prize, but we might use it to buy a new house.
"I'm still waiting to wake up from this dream. I've dreamt about winning the lottery a few times, but I've always woken up and thought, 'bugger, it's not real'. But now it's happened.
"I'm still in shock. It's the best afternoon I've ever had ... apart from marrying my husband."
The Wollongong resident's entry of one random number was purchased at Keira Street Newsagency.
The newsagency owner, Yizheng Cai, said he was thrilled to see another win at his outlet.
"I'm very happy for the winner, even though it's not me," he laughed. "This year has been a lucky one for my shop.
"About two months ago, we sold a second prize winning ticket in Lucky Lotteries, and now we've sold a first prize winning ticket. Maybe next time, we'll sell the jackpot prize winning ticket!
