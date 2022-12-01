Matthew Gilkes believes he's ready to make his mark on the Big Bash League after inking a new deal with the Sydney Thunder.
The Thunder announced on Friday that the South Coast wicketkeeper/batter would remain at the Sydney franchise until at least the end of the 2024 season.
Gilkes will line up alongside joins Oak Flats all-rounder Nathan McAndrew for the Thunder in their upcoming campaign, which starts on December 13.
The 23-year-old, who has spent the past couple of years in lime green, scored a career-high BBL score of 93 last summer. He said that innings came after a shift in mindset, and he hoped to keep building on that performance.
"There has been a shift in my mindset, and I guess that has come with age," Gilkes said.
"When you step up a level there is always some uncertainty, but, with age, I've developed the want to go out there and be the guy who gets a good score and who helps the team win. And that will be my intention this summer.
"Sydney Thunder is a great set up, I love the place and the people - I've made strong friendships here... I've learnt to get to this level you need to work hard and to be disciplined, and I aim to keep improving."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
