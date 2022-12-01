Illawarra Mercury
South Coast cricketer Matthew Gilkes delighted to remain in lime green

Joshua Bartlett
Joshua Bartlett
December 2 2022 - 6:00am
Matthew Gilkes. Picture by Matt King/Getty Images

Matthew Gilkes believes he's ready to make his mark on the Big Bash League after inking a new deal with the Sydney Thunder.

