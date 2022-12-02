Race for Illawarra seats in the state election has already begun

The NSW election is still four months away but some Illawarra and South Coast seats are already shaping up to be battlegrounds.
Candidates across the region's six seats of Heathcote, Keira, Wollongong, Shellharbour, Kiama and South Coast have started to put their hands up to run.
There will be more nominations in the coming months - the Illawarra Greens were meeting over the weekend to consider candidates.
At this stage, the seats likely to be highly contested are Heathcote and South Coast, with Labor insiders believing those are up for grabs.
In Heathcote, Labor's Maryanne Stuart will take her third tilt at sitting MP Lee Evans.
With a redistribution in that electorate turning it into a notional Labor seat, it's one which could change hands in the March 25 election.
Further down the coast, the seat of South Coast could be up for grabs with sitting MP Shelley Hancock retiring.
Hancock staffer Luke Sikora has won Liberal preselection in that seat, with Shoalhaven City councillor Liza Butler running against him for Labor.
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley will also be running in that seat for the Greens and that party also rates its chances of a win in South Coast.
In Keira and Wollongong, sitting MPs Ryan Park and Paul Scully have confirmed they are running - no other candidates have yet appeared.
It's likely no serious candidate will appear, given the huge margins held by Labor in both seats.
Mr Park has an 18.2 per cent margin, while Mr Scully's hold is even stronger with 22.9 per cent.
The remaining seats of Kiama and Shellharbour could prove to be interesting to watch on election night, depending on how things pan out in the coming months.
Kiama MP Gareth Ward, who was elected as a Liberal but is now an independent, is yet to confirm that he will contest the seat - but it seems more likely than not that he will.
While a strong local member, it remains to be seen whether switching from the Liberal party to an independent will have any effect on his 12 per cent margin.
Also, there are those sexual abuse charges - which he has vehemently denied - hanging over his head. If those charges are not dropped, or the case not heard before March 25, it may come into play on the election campaign.
Labor got in very early in announcing Katelin McInerney to run in Kiama in August.
The Greens have also nominated for the seat, with Shoalhaven City councillor Tonia Gray running.
Mike Cains, who ran for the Liberals in the federal seat of Whitlam, is the party branch president for Kiama. While he hasn't nominated to run in the seat, he hasn't ruled it out either.
The seat of Shellharbour could suddenly become more interesting if the rumours about Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer running come true.
The mayor has declined to confirm or deny the rumours, which means he is at least thinking about it.
Last year, the political newcomer knocked over incumbent Labor Mayor Marianne Saliba - though the race was tight.
Word is that sitting MP Anna Watson is concerned he might run.
Those concerns might explain Labor's attacks on the mayor in Shellharbour council.
Though it would be difficult for Mr Homer to overcome Ms Watson's 18.4 per cent margin; in the two-horse race for mayor last year, Mr Homer's win wasn't emphatic.
He got 52 per cent of the overall vote; at the last state election, Ms Watson tallied 62 per cent.
One thing is certain, after years of state elections where the results were a foregone conclusion, there is the real potential for a few shake-ups come March 25 next year.
