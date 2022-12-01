Illawarra Mercury
Teen boy, 16, in critical condition after Camden trail bike crash

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
December 1 2022
File picture.

A 16-year-old boy remained in a critical but stable condition in hospital on Wednesday, several days after he crashed a trail bike at Camden.

