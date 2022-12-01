A 16-year-old boy remained in a critical but stable condition in hospital on Wednesday, several days after he crashed a trail bike at Camden.
Emergency services were called to the Camden Bypass about 7pm on Thursday, November 24 after reports a trail bike rider had crashed into a concrete barrier and fence, then fallen onto concrete.
Police officers arrived to find the teenage boy with serious head and facial injuries.
They performed first aid on him until paramedics arrived.
The boy was then flown to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition.
Police have confirmed that investigations into the crash are ongoing.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact Camden police on 4632 4499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
