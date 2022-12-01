Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Cordeaux Heights subdivision a win for Canberra Airport owner Terry Snow

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated December 2 2022 - 1:41pm, first published December 1 2022 - 6:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cordeaux Heights resident Darryl Duncan has been opposing the Staff Rd subdivision's various forms over several years. Picture by Adam McLean.

The billionaire developer behind Canberra Airport has won permission for a 38-lot subdivision at Cordeaux Heights after a long-running saga was resolved in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.