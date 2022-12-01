The billionaire developer behind Canberra Airport has won permission for a 38-lot subdivision at Cordeaux Heights after a long-running saga was resolved in court.
The plan land at 132 Staff Rd had taken various forms over the past decade, previously with a greater number of lots.
The developer took Wollongong City Council to the Land and Environment Court arguing that the plans should be deemed refused, but following conciliation conferences the council gave consent after amendments to the proposal were accepted.
Resident Darryl Duncan is one of several who opposed the development as inappropriate, and made a submission to the court. He said he didn't believe the roads would handle the increase in traffic.
"A lot of this didn't fall into what the council actually wanted ... I call it an overdevelopment," he said.
"There's no infrastructure here for extra traffic, they'll come up and down Staff Rd then Coachwood Dr, and there's schools [there].
"Some of the places they want to build, you feel like saying 'have you been up here and had a look at it?'."
The proponent, 132Cordeaux Pty Ltd, is owned via a series of companies by Terry Snow's Capital Property group, which developed and owns Canberra Airport and built the booming commercial centres around it.
The Mercury contacted Capital Property seeking clarification of which amendments achieved the consent, but the company declined to comment.
The development included the construction of a road over an "unformed public road" owned by the council.
In his orders Land and Environment Court acting commissioner Christopher McEwen said the proposed minimum lot size of 999 square metres was within zoning rules.
"The [developer's] visual impact assessment contains a viewshed analysis and photomontage analysis," he said.
"It concludes that the proposal is 'not anticipated to create a significant visual impact and will not detract from the visual primacy of the Illawarra Escarpment.' On the basis of this document the Court can be satisfied [it complies with the Local Environment Plan]."
He said impacts on threatened species were not likely and there was no evidence of koala habitat there.
The plans had been publicly notified twice, once in May 2021 and once in November 2021.
Canberra Airport, bought from the federal government for $65 million in 1998, grew in value to more than $2.6 billion by 2016. Mr Snow is also a major philanthropist through his Snow Foundation, including a donation of more than $5 million for coronavirus research.
He also built the $100 million equestrian facility Willinga Park near Bawley Point on the South Coast.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.