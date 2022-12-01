Illawarra Mercury
All the photos from the KidzWish Christmas party 2022

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated December 1 2022 - 8:25pm, first published 3:19pm
Albion Park superstars Acromazing took their $100,000-winning act out of the TV studios and into the open for the annual KidzWish Christmas bash.

