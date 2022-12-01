Albion Park superstars Acromazing took their $100,000-winning act out of the TV studios and into the open for the annual KidzWish Christmas bash.
The Australia's Got Talent winners delivered another awe-inspiring performance to the delight of their young audience and their families at Symbio Zoo on Thursday.
KidzWish events manager Emily Wright said this year's event - designed for children with a sickness, disability or disadvantage - saw more than 2000 guests and about 200 volunteers treated to a day of fun, love and laughter.
"We are providing extra activities in addition to what Symbio has to offer - epic kids' playzone with bubbles, Lego, Play-Doh, a photo with Santa set, a sport and sensory zone, and a stage show with lots of performers," Ms Wright said.
The Forknell family love the KidsWish Christmas party, so much so there's a family countdown to the big day.
With two of her four children attending KidsWish therapy, Ms Forknell believes the event is an ideal place for them to interact comfortably.
"My kids have ADHD, autism, ODD [oppositional defiance disorder] and anxiety. They struggle making friends but at least here they can find people like themselves," Ms Forknell said.
The four kids, who blasted away non-stop at the bubbles station, had trouble going to sleep the the night before the party.
