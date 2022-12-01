Jane Matts has endured terrifying violence at the hands of a former abusive partner, and knows firsthand how soul-destroying the family court system can be.
But the Illawarra survivor-advocate refuses to stay silent. After enduring homelessness and financial, emotional and physical abuse, Ms Matts retrained as a lawyer.
She founded the Sisters in Law Project and works tirelessly to drive reform and create better legal support services for victims of violence navigating legal systems.
"A lot of women go into the system and think it's going to save and protect them. And it absolutely doesn't," Ms Matts said.
"Safety, trauma of victims and the conduct of parties are poorly managed."
One of the biggest failings of the system, Ms Matts said, is the cross jurisdictional conflict between state and federal laws that can leave a child in the care of a perpetrator.
"I see women who are legally required to follow state laws to protect their children, when there are child protection reports stating the children are at risk of significant harm in regards to the other parent," she said.
"And then have their children placed in the care of that parent by orders of the family court for failing to provide contact.
"Women who have tried to be protective in line with state laws have lost their children and custody for doing what the state has asked them to do."
What makes it worse, Ms Matts said, is that mothers are silenced under the Family Law Act from speaking out about the issue. She is working with 11 others at the moment to see this space reformed.
"I hear these women's stories and as long as I can keep them anonymous, I can give these women a voice without breaking the law," Ms Matts said.
Ms Matts also helps support women link with lawyers and collate their evidence when they are going through the court process.
"When a victim is going for a protection order in court, or anything to that equivalent, they can suffer severe anxiety before that event," Ms Matts said.
"The whole process of going to court and managing evidence is a horrendous experience for survivors. It can be just as bad as the act itself."
Ms Matts will join an expert panel of women in Port Kembla on Thursday evening, where no question about domestic and family violence and the new legislation on coercive control is off limits.
As a member of the Coercive Control Consultative Team for NSW, Ms Matts hopes to foster open conversations about how effective the newly enacted coercive control legislation will actually be in protecting victims.
"If we're looking at the implementation of coercive control legislation in systems that also have fundamental problems - from police to the judiciary - how can we expect it to work?" she said.
She hopes to use her own lived experience, as well as the stories of women she has worked with, to bring to light the areas in desperate need of reform.
The panel will be hosted by the Illawarra Women's Health Centre as part of the 16 Days of Activism.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.