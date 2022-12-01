It's the most unlikely of rescue relationships - a 31-year-old metalworker and a young, severely injured, heavily pregnant cat.
All it needs is a happy ending. And there are forces at work doing their best to ensure the ending is a fairytale one, not least of all two animal charities and a generous veterinary clinic.
Damien Farago first met the Cattie, as she's been dubbed, three years ago at his Wollongong workshop.
The man who's never owned a cat before was smitten and rejects any suggestion she's "a random cat".
"She turned into our therapy cat, really. It was just that she followed me around because I befriended her first," he explained.
That friendship came with added responsibility when Cattie turned up recently with a badly broken leg. But that wasn't all - Cattie was heavily pregnant.
Damien spent "a couple of thousand dollars" trying to save her leg and all the while cared for her tiny kittens until they were old enough for Animal Care Collection Illawarra to take over.
But then came crunch time for Cattie.
With vet bills mounting and advice that more surgery, even amputation, was necessary, Damien was at a loss.
Enter Angela Butler and the Albion Park-based Illawarra Cat Rescue Support.
In conjunction with Dr Cindy and Hamish Jarratt, from Albion Park and Gerringong Veterinary Hospitals, a wave of support has swamped Damien and his beloved Cattie.
"We are now helping with Cattie," Angela explained, "and Damien is going to foster her while we get a second opinion from our vets.
"They have generously said they will complete the surgery at cost but it's still thousands," Angela said.
The not-for-profit support group has shared details of how people can help on its Facebook page.
"We're determined to make a difference - for Cattie and Damien," Angela said.
"Cindy and Hamish at the vets are waiving a lot of the costs of surgery to help her as well.
"Something like this situation takes a community to make it happen and I'm so overwhelmed with the kindness everyone has shown in both donations, offers to adopt her and our vets helping with her treatment."
Three kittens are waiting to be rehomed and the same fate will await Cattie once treatment is complete. Whether that home night include a saviour who goes by the name of Damien remains to be seen.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
