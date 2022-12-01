A 42nd birthday party in Thirroul descended into chaos after a man allegedly thrust a chicken wing in his wife's friend's face, before grabbing that woman's husband's testicles, punching him in the back of the head and then kicking him in the testicles.
Shane Adam Goulder, 43, has pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of intimidation.
Goulder and his wife were celebrating her birthday at their house on Kilncar Crescent on March 20, 2021 with a small group of friends.
According to one guest, over the course of the afternoon Goulder made increasingly inappropriate comments towards that guest's wife, making the couple feel uncomfortable.
Goulder called the woman a "grub" five or six times, according to the woman.
About 6pm, Goulder removed a tray of chicken wings from the oven and said to the woman, according to the guest, "get this into you, you know you want it".
Then he allegedly shoved the morsel towards the woman's mouth.
This made the man frustrated, but what happened next was the subject of five different versions from the guests and hosts at the houseparty.
According to the male guest, who gave evidence on Thursday, he said "I'm f---ing sick of this".
This precipitated a violent outburst from Goulder, and female guest said Goulder said the male guest had no friends and referred to him as his wife's "handbag".
The male guest said Goulder punched the him in the side of his head.
Then, attempting to leave, the man and his partner walked towards the front door before Goulder rushed out and punched the man again, causing him to go through a glass door.
Subsequently a scuffle breaks out between the two men, before Goulder allegedly pulls the man back towards the middle of the house, during which the guest ends up on top of Goulder as Goulder is punching him. The guest said he did not retaliate once, despite being bitten by Goulder, but got up before being pushed into a piece of furniture.
Then, according to this guest, as he was trying to get out the back entrance, Goulder grabbed him in the testicles, punched him in the back of his head and then kicked him in the testicles from behind.
The guest then said he and his partner made their way out the side entrance to the house and Goulder and his wife followed them, with Goulder's wife pleading her husband to stop.
Then, Goulder began a windmill punching action towards the guest, before accidentally punching his wife in the face, according to the guest, with the guest only able to hold off Goulder by grabbing him around the throat.
The guest and his wife were then able to get away, but not before Goulder yelled at them, "I'm going to get my mates and we're going to come around and get you".
Soon after, the police arrived, and took a statement from the couple.
Paramedics arrived to attend to the male guest, who was taken to hospital with a collapsed lung, among other injuries.
This series of events was disputed by Goulder, who told police on the night that he didn't lay a hand on the guest.
Goulder's lawyer, Caitlin Drabble said that instead, the guest was the aggressor.
Ms Drabble put to the guest that after Goulder presented the chicken wings he merely said to the guest's wife, "They're really good, go on, have one".
The woman demurred but Goulder insisted, according to Ms Drabble, but then the male guest bashed his hand on the island kitchen bench and invited Goulder to fight him.
In this sequence, Goulder and the guest sized each other up, before the guest laid the first punch and grabbed Goulder by the throat.
A wrestle then ensued in the kitchen, before the guest went sideways into the glass door.
In police body worn video of the aftermath of the incident, Goulder can be seen in his loungeroom telling police that the guest was "very insecure" and attacked Goulder thinking he was flirting with his wife.
Ms Drabble said that the incident in the side alley was fabricated, as it was not in statements given by either guest to police at the time, as were Goulder's attacks to the man's genitals.
"[The guest] downplayed his actions and paints Goulder to be an overly violent aggressor," Ms Drabble said.
Magistrate Claire Girotto reserved her decision until the new year.
