Shane Goulder allegedly grabbed party guest's testicles in assault

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated December 1 2022 - 8:21pm, first published 6:00pm
Shane Goulder (centre) leaving Wollongong Courthouse on Thursday.

A 42nd birthday party in Thirroul descended into chaos after a man allegedly thrust a chicken wing in his wife's friend's face, before grabbing that woman's husband's testicles, punching him in the back of the head and then kicking him in the testicles.

