Police are appealing for the public's help to locate a woman missing from the Illawarra since last week.
Katrina Muddle, 41, was last seen at a home on Shellharbour Road, Port Kembla about 4pm on Thursday November 24.
When she failed to return home and could not be contacted by family members officers from Lake Illawarra police were notified and they started inquiries into her location.
Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare.
Katrina is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, thin build, fair skin, hazel eyes and curly dark brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black top and black pants.
Police believe Katrina may be driving an orange-coloured Toyota Yaris, with NSW registration DE 36 FB.
She is known to frequent the Illawarra and South Coast regions, as well as Bondi and Urunga on the Coffs Coast.
Police are urging anyone with information on Katrina's location to contact Lake Illawarra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
