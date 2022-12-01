Three Illawarra schoolgirls became leading examples of sisterhood as they braved the shave to raise funds for their friend fighting cancer.
Dusty Dove, Zoe Gliddon and Isobel Jiang of Coledale Public School had their hair sheared off in the presence of their proud parents, teachers, principal and classmates on Thursday.
Fourteen-year-old Maggie was recently diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer.
"We are shaving our heads for the Leukaemia Foundation," 12-year-old Dusty said.
"It's to spread awareness about leukaemia and to get people to donate blood and bone marrow."
Having studied with ex-school captain Maggie, the girls are hoping their head shave will help find the perfect donor for Maggie's stem cell transplant.
Dusty's mum Lizzie Buckmaster Dove said she could not be more proud of her daughter.
"She drove this, she was so determined. She came to me and said she wanted to do this", Ms Buckmaster Dove said.
"Maggie and Dusty have grown up together, they're very close."
Isobel's parents got teary watching the students cheer for her was shaved off.
"We are so incredibly proud of all of them," said Isobel's dad, Adam Jiang.
Chants of "Issy, Zoe, Dusty" erupted as soon as all the three girls were done getting their buzz cuts.
In her first year at Coledale PS, principal Bernadette Stephens said she was overwhelmed by the community spirit.
"Three students had their hair shaved and the rest of the school had a crazy hair day, which raised more than $500," she said.
"That is a fair amount for a school with only 132 students."
The school students have also been involved in raising funds for the cause by holding bake sales and selling homemade bracelets and produce.
"Maggie was our school captain two years ago and they know her, and everybody was so happy to support the cause," Ms Stephens said.
Retired hairdresser Rhonda Swan, who was given the task of shaving the girls' heads, said she was honoured to do the job.
"Our world is in a pretty safe place with the young kids of today, they've got their heart in the right place," she said.
Maggie Banyard is in the Sydney Children's Hospital and urgently needs a stem cell transplant.
Her family and friends are urging people aged between 18-35 to register to get tested to see if they are a match.
To know more about Maggie's brave fight, go onto her website www.match4maggie.com
