The Illawarra region must seize its future

I was born and brought up in Port Kembla - educated at my local Catholic school, St Francis of Assisi Warrawong and then Edmund Rice College and the University of Wollongong.
I finished my undergraduate degree at UOW 30 years ago before heading off to Cambridge University for a Masters.
Desperately homesick, I decided to forgo a PhD and Research Officers position at Cambridge University and returned to UOW.
I stayed for one year as a lecturer and then set off to Sydney University as a PhD student and lecturer, staying in Sydney almost 25 years before returning to the region seven years ago.
A lot has changed over that period, but at the same time, not much has changed.
The first thing I did when I returned to the region was sign up to give a talk on the future of the region at an Illawarra Connection dinner.
I still have the talk in a sub-directory on my computer called "The future of the Illawarra". Every day, when I log into my computer and look for a file, I see that sub-directory. And it gets me thinking.
At the Illawarra Connection dinner seven years ago I made three fundamental observations about the future of the region which have, by and large, not changed.
First, steel and coal mining, according to most statistics at hand, generated, and still generate, most of the region's gross regional product.
Those two industries, directly or indirectly, still account for the lion's share of employment in the region. They were, and currently remain, the most fundamental industries feeding the Illawarra economy.
Second, at the time, a common theme as I moved from business to business and introduced myself as a new Deputy Vice-Chancellor at UOW, was the belief that the Illawarra was a university town.
That night, I asked the question: Is Wollongong a university town? Well, let me take you through my answer.
At the time, we had about 25,000 students studying at UOW's campus here in Wollongong, so students accounted for just under 10 per cent of the population. That sounds impressive doesn't it? Well, here is the rub.
When I compare us to the well-known university towns in the United States - places like Amherst, Massachusetts and Ithica, New York - we just didn't compare.
Those places have almost equal numbers of students and population.
Even Iowa City and Manhattan ... wait for it ... Kansas, have student populations representing more than 40 per cent of their populations. Students come great distances to study in those towns and bring many jobs to those regions. Remember, students have to be fed, housed, entertained, transported, educated and kept healthy.
With nine percent of our population accounted for by students, I did not think it was a fair call to label Wollongong a university town. I still don't.
My third observation, at the time, which I must say made me very unpopular, was to say that steel making and coal mining would be gone in my lifetime.
I received a fair bit of hate mail at the time - probably not a good start for a new Deputy Vice-Chancellor.
However, my view has shifted since then.
I think steel making will stay around a little longer, but I just can't see coal mining being a sustainable sector given the global push around climate change, CO2 emissions and the notion of coal as a dirty energy source.
Steelmaking could stay, but it will have to shift away from coking coal as its major source of energy. As night becomes day, coal and coal mining is going to go.
In my talk that night, I urged the region to think about its future, to create its destiny and not be led by fate.
This week, we had a very concrete initiative launched by the NSW government. The government launched its Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund Expert Panel - and I am very pleased to be a part of the Illawarra region expert panel.
The guts of it is that the government will set aside $25 million annually from mining royalties to support investment in projects for the future for regions.
A great initiative - and one that I am hopeful will seed important investment for the future of our future.
It is a critical initiative that could set us on a significant new path. Stay tuned.
