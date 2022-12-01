A man is in a critical condition after a stabbing in Mount Warrigal overnight.
About 11pm on Thursday, emergency services were called to a home on Landy Drive.
Police were told a man, who was with two women, was confronted by residents after he was allegedly seen damaging a vehicle.
The man and the two women left the scene, and police later found them in the man's home on Landy Drive.
The man allegedly ran from police but was found a short time later on Andrews Crescent, suffering a stab wound to his back.
Paramedics treated the 37-year-old at the scene before taking him to Wollongong Hospital.
He remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Officers from Lake Illawarra Police District established a crime scene, which has been forensically examined.
Anyone with information is urged to call Lake Illawarra police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.