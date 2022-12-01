Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Man critical after Mount Warrigal stabbing

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 2 2022 - 12:10pm, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police stand watch over the Landy Drive home. Picture by Adam McLean.

A man is in a critical condition after a stabbing in Mount Warrigal overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.