For many, a seafood feast is as much a part of Christmas Day as turkey and all the trimmings.
Illawarra residents are no exception, with locals expected to eat their way through a mountain of seafood this Christmas.
And now is the time to start planning, with at least one Illawarra seafood supplier already taking online orders.
Grant Logue of Harley & Johns Seafood at Fairy Meadow introduced online ordering for the first time this year in a bid to get ahead of the rush.
Online Christmas orders opened last week and there is a minimum spend of $250, which will be easy to reach, with their website showing cooked Australian tiger prawns selling for $40 a kilo and large local cooked lobsters going for $85 each.
Logue said the new online ordering system allowed people to place their Christmas orders early and helped him plan how many onsite shipping containers would be needed to cope with the rush.
"It makes it easier for the customers. They can do their order at 10pm if they want to," he said.
"It also helps us know if we need to bring in extra storage. I have got three shipping containers on site and they will be full."
Those customers who miss the cut off for online orders, planned for December 20, or want a smaller order, can come along to the store.
Like recent years, they will erect a marquee in the driveway to help deal with the expected Christmas rush on December 23 and 24.
Their biggest seller will be cooked prawns, and over the two days they will sell three tonnes of the crustaceans.
Next is oysters, with 2000 dozen expected to be sold, followed by Moreton Bay bugs and cooked local lobsters, which will each account for another 400 kilos.
While prawns and oysters are always popular at Christmas lunch, Logue said there were a few new favourites.
"Over the past few years people are getting more sashimi and raw seafood, and also curing their own seafood for dishes such as Gravlax," he said.
Logue has even jumped on board the craze, this year offering a gravlax kit which will consist of everything you need to make it at home.
"We will sell the fish and we have teamed with South Coast Distillery and using their gin and other items and you can take it home and make it yourself," he said.
They are also putting together a gift box consisting of prawns, oysters and other goodies, including a bottle of local wine.
Logue is expecting 1400 customers on Christmas Eve alone, with crowds beginning to arrive before the doors open at 6am.
In another first this year, marquees will be set up outside for a 'meet-the-maker' style market day from 6am to noon.
Stallholders will include many local brands stocked in-store, including South Coast Distillery, Keiltys Irish Sauces and My Mate's Relish.
Logue hopes it will add to the carnival atmosphere of the day - the neighbouring cafe has live music on Christmas Eve - and encourage residents to shop local.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
