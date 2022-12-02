Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Preview

Christmas seafood orders move online as Harley & Johns Seafood at Fairy Meadow braces for rush

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
December 3 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seafood rush: Grant Logue, from Harley & Johns Seafood, expects to sell three tonnes of cooked prawns in just the two days before Christmas. Picture: Robert Peet

For many, a seafood feast is as much a part of Christmas Day as turkey and all the trimmings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.