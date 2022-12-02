Living life to the fullest | IDPwD Day 2022 Advertising Feature

Celebrating and recognising those people with disability

Antonio, who is blind, is excited to be riding a bicycle again with the help of CatholicCare, a registered NDIS provider. Pictures supplied

CatholicCare celebrates International Day of People with Disability with their wonderful clients and the local community.

"Antonio is a long term NDIS client of CatholicCare and we are delighted to see him reach his goals," CatholicCare community support worker Elida said.



"Pictured is the special moment when Antonio, who lives with blindness, got to ride a bike for the first time since he was a child!"

Antonio (aged 65) had dreamt of this moment for decades.



He wanted to feel the freedom and joy of bike riding, which had been something he'd always loved to do in his childhood.

He bravely overcame his fear, with the help of his community support worker Elida and the wonderful group of bike riders from Exsight Tandems Illawarra.

"I loved the feeling of freedom as the wind passed around my head. I felt so free it took me back to my childhood," Antonio said.

Antonio has had gradual vision loss since the age of 14 and is now blind.



He lives independently with the help of his guide dog Jarrah and a great team of people who support his independence and his goals.

"We're so proud to support Antonio's goals and help him live his best life," she added.



"We also thank Geoff and the wonderful volunteer riders Exsight Tandems Illawarra, Lisa from Guide Dogs Australia Wollongong and CatholicCare support worker Elida, for working together to make this special moment happen."

CatholicCare Wollongong is a registered provider for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).



They offer a variety of supports so you can live your life the way you choose and achieve your goals.



"We offer direct supports through the assistance of passionate community support workers who are there to support participants through one-to-one care," she said.



"These services assist participants to meet their individual goals, encourage independence and strengthen community connection.



"We offer community access and social support, personal care services, domestic support and cleaning, transport, assistance with medical appointments and can cater to participants according to what their needs and goals are.

"Our support coordinators can assist in helping you to understand your NDIS plan so that you can achieve the most out of it. While our plan managers assist with budgeting their plans to facilitate their goals and supports."

To find out how CatholicCare Wollongong can help you to live your life to the fullest and get the most out of your funding please call them on 4227 1122.

