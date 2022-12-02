Celebrating and recognising those people with disability

To help promote the achievements and contributions of people with disability and champion inclusion, seven prominent Australians have been selected as ambassadors for this year's International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD).
The United Nations' observed day is held annually on December 3, and aims to increase public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability.
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said she was thrilled some of Australia's most creative and passionate individuals would lend their voice to support the annual event, themed 'Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world'.
Among the ambassadors is Chloe Hayden, an award-winning motivational speaker, actor, performer, author and disability rights advocate. Chloe is the first Australian actor with autism to co-lead a television series, appearing in the 2022 remake of Heartbreak High.
Other ambassadors include disability and gender equity advocate Akii Ngo, motivational speaker and filmmaker Nathan Basha, Indigenous elder Uncle Wilfred Prince, tourism advocates Braeden and Julie Jones, and ground-breaking artist Eliza Hull.
As people with disabilities often don't see themselves represented in broader society and can feel excluded and left behind as a result, these ambassadors play an important role in raising awareness.
Minister Rishworth also encouraged all people in Australia to get involved, as beyond the incredible work of the Ambassadors, IDPwD is a collaborative effort between government, organisations, community groups, businesses and individuals.
"You can host an event or start a conversation in your workplace, school or community this December to recognise the 4.4 million Australians with disability," Minister Rishworth said.
"While IPDwD is a day to celebrate, it is also an important reminder to Australians that breaking down barriers and encouraging a more inclusive and respectful society is everyone's responsibility."
First Nations voices to strengthen NDIS
The involvement of First Nations peoples in developing a strategy for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is more important than ever, as new data shows greater numbers of First Nations peoples accessing the NDIS.
The latest NDIS Quarterly Report shows that 9.4 per cent of new participants to enter the scheme identified as First Nations peoples.
The data comes in the lead-up to the International Day of People with Disability, where increasing the awareness of people with disability in all communities is a main focus.
One priority is to increase the number of First Nations staff working at the NDIA to form a workforce reflective of the communities being served.
To address this, the NDIA held a First Nations Employee Network (FNEN) Conference where almost 50 First Nations NDIA staff, and guest speaker Senator Malarndirri McCarthy, came together to collaborate.
"The conference also explored the actions in their NDIA First Nations Employment and Inclusion Plan 2022-25 and what the agency could do to bring those actions to life, including career development, recruitment and retention of First Nations peoples," Senator McCarthy said.
The NDIA has also discussed a potential partnership agreement with First Peoples Disability Network Australia (FPDN) to support a co-design strategy with the aim of improving outcomes for First Nations people living with disability.
International Day of People with Disability is an opportunity to celebrate people with disability in an inclusive and positive light. The day is celebrated on December 3 every year and The Disability Trust is proud to lead the community in creating a world built on trust, respect and equality where people with a disability live the life they choose.
The Disability Trust is excited to announce the establishment of the new Community Helping Hands program that currently has four participants attending Warrigal Care, where they volunteer every Tuesday, assisting aged care residents.
The program showcases the abilities of the participants, with the tasks tailored to their individual strengths.
Natasha McAllister, Warrigal manager, is pleased by the integration of The Disability Trust's participants into Warrigal and the impact this is having on aged care residents.
"In their era, people with disability did not have the same opportunities," Ms McAllister said. "The Disability Trust provides participants with opportunities to do things that wouldn't have happened in past generations, showing residents how the world has become more inclusive."
The program commenced on October 25 and Warrigal has already seen a positive impact in their residents.
"Our volunteers from The Disability Trust have such wonderful personalities, we can all laugh, dance, and have a joke together, it really brightens the residents' day," she commented.
For Warrigal residents, meeting new friendly faces who routinely visit every Tuesday has been a joyful experience.
Leonie Way, The Disability Trust community engagement officer said, "When the residents see our participants, they see new faces, it's exciting and they love to have a chat. When our participants go home, they know they have made a worthwhile contribution to the community."
Participants assist in playing bingo, help with lunch time food delivery to those who wish to eat in their rooms and give a helping hand in the kitchen. The day always ends with a fun activity, where participants engage with residents to ensure they have an enjoyable afternoon.
Starting in early 2023, current participants of Community Helping Hands will be attending the WEA Work Pathways course, gaining accreditations throughout the course in various subjects relating to obtaining open employment.
"We can't wait to see Community Helping Hands grow next year, and for our participants to gain accreditations they can use towards gaining paid employment."
The Community Helping Hands program is looking to expand to other aged care facilities in the Illawarra region in 2023. Contact Leonie Way at community.engagement@disabilitytrust.org.au for information or to register interest for 2023 intake.
From the initial little school back in 1953, the first of its kind in the Illawarra, to the multifaceted organisation Greenacres is today, every program and service has been developed with one goal in mind - enriching the lives of people with disability by giving them choice.
Today Greenacres continues to imagine the possibilities and strive for creativity and innovation across their centres, programs, supports and business enterprises.
Be sure to visit their new online shop at shop.greenacres.net.au to see their beautiful new gift ware range just in time for Christmas. All products are made in Wollongong by people with disability.
This year's theme for International Day of People with Disability is 'Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world', meaning the use of technology and assistive technology to better the lives of people with disabilities.
Greenacres supports their Kickstart Careers (SLES Participants and Supported Employees to acquire the assistive and technological supports they need to better their lives and perform at their very best in life and employment situations.
You may be eligible for financial support for workplace modifications, information and communication devices, modifications to work vehicles and other special equipment for the workplace. Contact Greenacres to find out more or to attend a Taster Day at their Shoalhaven or Wollongong locations.
Greenacres will be running their four-week Kickstart Careers (SLES) Taster Program next year in term 2. This offers a variety of activities and begins with a tour of their facilities at North Wollongong and incorporates an induction and WHS training. The experienced team at Greenacres gets to know you and explores your interests and career goals.
Greenacres' Kickstart coordinator Kellie said, "Participants may engage in a variety of employability skills training and activities within Greenacres Enterprises. As part of our Kickstart Careers (SLES) Taster Program participants also take part in activities to develop their interview skills, including building confidence, introducing themselves to potential employers and holding appropriate conversations. The Program concludes with some team building activities and a barbecue."
Through Greenacres Kickstart Careers (SLES) a wide variety of training and work experience opportunities are on offer, everything from:
In addition, Greenacres Enterprises offers a diverse range of supported work opportunities, from light manufacturing including the design and development of their own recently launched gift and homewares products, to industrial sewing, e-waste and copper recycling. They also have some excellent labour hire opportunities, for example their work crew at KJ Scaffolding, as well as their highly regarded packing, labelling and shrink-wrapping services.
Call 1800 462 446 to book a tour of Greenacres facilities and/or to further discuss your individual employment goals.
At Client Care First they believe that every life is worth living so celebrating living life to the fullest is high on the priority list!
The registered NDIS service provider will be joining people around the world on December 3 to acknowledge International Day of People with Disability.
Director at Client Care First Meryn Martin said, "We want to celebrate the achievements of people with disabilities, as we think it's important to acknowledge their contributions within the community and highlight their stories to inspire others."
To mark the day, Client Care First disability support workers will be making sure their participants get out and enjoy themselves.
"We want to make sure their days are as bright and fun as possible and make sure they feel like all their needs are being taken care of," Meryn said.
Client Care First provides services that include short term accommodation (STA), medium term accommodation (MTA), suitable disability accommodation (SDA), supported independent living (SIL), community and in-home care.
They provide 24/7 care for clients with registered nurse oversight and their support workers help participants throughout their daily activities from cooking, shopping, outings and any adventures they would like to go on.
The business also offers a unique activity hub that gives participants with high behavioural needs a place where they can stimulate their senses and have fun in a safe environment.
"We are still growing as a company. We provide a wide range of services, with new services coming in 2023," Meryn said.
"Client Care First was established in 2019 with the priority of your care at the forefront. Our staff offer person centered care and make sure you or your loved ones are supported and cared for throughout the day."
Their friendly staff are all accredited by the NDIS and have all undergone additional training to ensure they have all the skills required to care for every one of their clients.
"We offer positions of employment to people with disabilities and help them grow and learn new skills with career development opportunities available," Meryn said.
"In the future we are hoping to have experiences included in our participants' stay. If they wish to access those experiences our staff will coordinate with the attraction owners, to make sure they have an amazing experience worthy of remembering and be safe while enjoying themselves!"
For more information go to ccfirst.com.au or give them a call on 4256 3079 to see how they can support you.
Recovery Camp is an organisation whose focus is on raising awareness of mental health, mental illness, and recovery, and addressing the negative stigma that still exists.
"We celebrate the knowledge that comes from a lived experience of mental illness, and are so thankful to be connected to many people who also have this lived experience," Recovery Camp director and co-founder, Chris Patterson said.
An NDIS provider, Recovery Camp has a range of programs that have been running since 2013.
These include a cooking program, a hands-on makerspace program and group day trips. But their main program is their camp.
"A Recovery Camp camp is a fun, recovery-oriented experience for people living with a mental illness. We spend four nights, five days in an outdoor therapeutic recreation camp," Chris said.
"Together with registered nurses and nursing students, participants do activities like a flying fox, giant swing, archery, tai chi, bush dancing, craft, and other team initiatives. Everyone participates together, learning from one another, and supporting one another.
"And don't worry - we sleep in beds in air-conditioned cabins, not tents!"
While Recovery Camp celebrates International Day of People with Disability they are also busy organising and prepping for their next camp. They welcome anyone looking for an adventurous and supportive experience in their mental health journey to join them this January!
The camp will be held at YMCA Yarramundi - Richmond from January 16-20, 2023.
"Recovery Camp has really had an incredible, positive impact on people," Chris said.
"The stories and experiences of camps, and from our other programs are incredibly powerful. We understand the simple but therapeutic power of community, support, fun and connection. And we celebrate the knowledge that comes from lived experience."
Recovery Camp is looking forward to 2023. Not only will they be running more of their programs around Wollongong, Sydney and NSW - they'll also be heading back to Victoria for camp in September, and up to Qld for the first time in April.
"We'd love people from here to come for the trip with us," Chris said.
For more information phone 0439 043 360, go to recoverycamp.com.au, email recoverycamp@recoverycamp.com.au or find them at facebook.com/RecoveryCampau or instagram.com/recoverycamp
CatholicCare celebrates International Day of People with Disability with their wonderful clients and the local community.
"Antonio is a long term NDIS client of CatholicCare and we are delighted to see him reach his goals," CatholicCare community support worker Elida said.
"Pictured is the special moment when Antonio, who lives with blindness, got to ride a bike for the first time since he was a child!"
Antonio (aged 65) had dreamt of this moment for decades.
He wanted to feel the freedom and joy of bike riding, which had been something he'd always loved to do in his childhood.
He bravely overcame his fear, with the help of his community support worker Elida and the wonderful group of bike riders from Exsight Tandems Illawarra.
"I loved the feeling of freedom as the wind passed around my head. I felt so free it took me back to my childhood," Antonio said.
Antonio has had gradual vision loss since the age of 14 and is now blind.
He lives independently with the help of his guide dog Jarrah and a great team of people who support his independence and his goals.
"We're so proud to support Antonio's goals and help him live his best life," she added.
"We also thank Geoff and the wonderful volunteer riders Exsight Tandems Illawarra, Lisa from Guide Dogs Australia Wollongong and CatholicCare support worker Elida, for working together to make this special moment happen."
CatholicCare Wollongong is a registered provider for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).
They offer a variety of supports so you can live your life the way you choose and achieve your goals.
"We offer direct supports through the assistance of passionate community support workers who are there to support participants through one-to-one care," she said.
"These services assist participants to meet their individual goals, encourage independence and strengthen community connection.
"We offer community access and social support, personal care services, domestic support and cleaning, transport, assistance with medical appointments and can cater to participants according to what their needs and goals are.
"Our support coordinators can assist in helping you to understand your NDIS plan so that you can achieve the most out of it. While our plan managers assist with budgeting their plans to facilitate their goals and supports."
To find out how CatholicCare Wollongong can help you to live your life to the fullest and get the most out of your funding please call them on 4227 1122.
Or if you have always wanted a career where you help people live their best life, visit their comprehensive website at https://www.catholiccare.dow.org.au/get-involved/careers/ to see how you can become a community service worker today.